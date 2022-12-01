Castro Vigil for Club Q Victims – November 20, 2022

On the eve of Transgender Remembrance Day, November 20, a mass shooting occurred at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Five people were killed and 25 were injured. On the evening of November 20 in the Castro, community members gathered to memorialize the victims as well transgender and non-conforming victims of fatal violence. Participants lit candles, listened to speakers, and remembered those who were lost.

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus sang, just as they have at similar events since 1978. Community leaders, elected officials, and activists took their turn at the microphone.

Speakers included Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, State Senator Scott Wiener, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, activists Alex U. Inn and Di’ara Reid, and others. Many spoke of their memories attending yet another vigil—on the evening of June 12, 2016—following the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.A Transgender Day of Remembrance rally and march also took place on November 20 at San Francisco City Hall with a program held at La Cocina Municipal Marketplace.

Published on December 1, 2022