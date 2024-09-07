Celebrate Diversity and Community at the 50th Annual Castro Street Fair!

Photo by Rink

By The Board of Directors of the Castro Street Fair–

Join us on Sunday, October 6, 2024, from 11 am to 6 pm at the intersection of Castro and Market Streets for a vibrant celebration of diversity, community, and history at the 50th Annual Castro Street Fair! Founded in 1974 by Harvey Milk, San Francisco’s icon of LGBTQ+ rights, the Castro Street Fair has grown from a small neighborhood gathering into one of San Francisco’s most beloved annual events. Each year, the fair brings together artists, vendors, craftspeople, and community organizations to celebrate the unique spirit of the Castro District.

Photo by Rink

A Rich History of Inclusivity and Support

The Castro Street Fair was created to promote gay-owned businesses and to celebrate the vibrancy of the Castro neighborhood. Today, it continues to honor Harvey Milk’s vision by amplifying our family of small businesses, and by fostering a space where everyone is welcome to express themselves freely and proudly. Over the years, the Fair has raised over $1.6 million for community beneficiaries, supporting vital local nonprofits and causes.

This year, we continue this tradition by supporting a range of beneficiaries including Buen Dia Family School, Castro Community on Patrol, Everett Middle School, Haight Ashbury Community Nursery School, Instituto Familiar de la Raza, Most Holy Redeemer – AIDS Support Group, SF Sharks, The 15 Association, The Imperial Council of San Francisco and more. These organizations play vital roles in our community, from providing educational opportunities to ensuring public safety and fostering social engagement.

Castro Street Fair tribute to Sylvester (1988)

Photo by Max Kirkberg

Get Involved: Become an Exhibitor or Volunteer!

Are you a local artist, craftsperson, or organization? We invite you to become an exhibitor at this year’s fair! Exhibitors have the opportunity to showcase their work to thousands of visitors in the heart of San Francisco. Don’t miss out on this incredible chance to connect with the community and promote your work! You can find the application at our website

( https://castrostreetfair.org/ ). (The deadline to apply as a Food and Beverage exhibitor [no alcohol] is Friday, September 6; for all other exhibitors it is September 15.)

Volunteers are the backbone of the Castro Street Fair, and we need your help to make this year’s event a success! Volunteering is a fantastic way to get involved, meet new people, and give back to the community. Whether you have a few hours or an entire day to spare, your support is invaluable. (The deadline for volunteer registration is September 29.)

Your Participation Makes a Difference

The Castro Street Fair is more than just a fair; it’s a testament to the power of community and the importance of inclusivity. By attending, exhibiting, or volunteering, you help us continue Harvey Milk’s legacy of celebrating diversity and supporting local organizations. For more details about the fair, to donate, or to get involved, please visit https://castrostreetfair.org/

We look forward to seeing you on October 6, 2024, for a day filled with music, art, and joy in the heart of the Castro!

Supervisor Harvey Milk attended the Castro Street Fair annually from its beginning in 1974 through 1978 when he was killed in the shooting at City Hall on November 27 of that year.

The Board of Directors of the Castro Street Fair is led by President Jenn Meyer and includes Riley Manlapaz, who helped facilitate this piece for the “San Francisco Bay Times.” https://castrostreetfair.org/about/board/

Published on September 5, 2024