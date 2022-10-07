Celebrity Cruises for 2023: Pride Party at Sea, LGBTQ+ Caribbean Cruise, Same-Sex Weddings

Celebrity Cruises has a long history of supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Celebrity, for example, has been the presenting sponsor for Miami Beach Pride for several years. In January 2018, Celebrity became the first major cruise line to host the first ever legal same-sex marriage at sea: the wedding of Francisco Vargas and Benjamin Gray. The fleet’s captains officiate such ceremonies, creating an unforgettable experience for couples and their guests alike.

Celebrity has won an LGBTQ+ Friendly Travel Company of the year honor at the TTG Travel Awards, and has frequently won the Best Large Ship Cruise Line for LGBTQ+ Passengers at the Cruizie Awards. It has also won the Gold Award for Best Cruise Line for LGBTQ Passengers at the Travvy Awards.

Next year promises to be another award-worthy one for Celebrity in terms of LGBTQ offerings. Here are just a few:

VACAYA Caribbean Cruise on the Celebrity Reflection

Sailing February 12–19, 2023, for 7 nights from convenient and gay friendly Fort Lauderdale on the beautifully appointed Celebrity Reflection, VACAYA is taking guests to 5 different countries to celebrate their 5th Birthday! In honor of 5 years, guests will experience the very best of the U.S., Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and Grand Cayman.

VACAYA charters the entire ship for LGBT+ guests and dazzles with star-studded onboard entertainment that has been called out in other press for being “packed with top-tier entertainers—a hallmark of the brand, which has quickly risen to best-in-class for queer travelers. With this charter cruise, VACAYA and Celebrity will offer the sale of unlimited beverage packages.

Pride Party at Sea 2023

The Pride Party at Sea Flagship, Celebrity Edge, will kick-off the Fifth annual Pride Party at Sea during its June 10, 2023, sailing. The party will take place in tandem across the award-winning Celebrity fleet, with each ship “handing off the party baton” to the next to keep the festivities running across hemispheres and time zones.

A variety of multi-generational LGBTQ+ focused programming will take place throughout the month of June. Together, Celebrity officers, staff, and guests around the world will participate in the cruise line’s signature Pride programming.

To learn more about what is in store at Celebrity for 2023, the San Francisco Bay Times reached out to LaTonya Lawson, a Regional Marketing Leader for the company.

San Francisco Bay Times: We have been hearing a lot of buzz about Celebrity’s sailings to the Mexican Riviera that continue through April 21, 2023. What is new about them?

LaTonya Lawson: For the first time, Celebrity’s stunning Solstice ship is coming to California—departing Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera. This is such a great opportunity to experience destinations including Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazatlán. Right now, we have incredible rates starting at just $399 per person—based on double occupancy.

San Francisco Bay Times: For those who have never been on a Celebrity Cruise, what can they expect?

LaTonya Lawson: We sail to amazing destinations including Europe, Asia, South America, Alaska, the Caribbean, and, of course, the aforementioned Mexican Riviera. Our ships are impeccably designed. Every space, every view—created for the ultimate onboard experience—all brought to you by a team of world-class interior designers, stylists, and landscape artists.

We serve exquisite culinary experiences. Our menus are inspired by our destinations and crafted with locally sourced ingredients by our Michelin-starred Chef Cornelius Gallagher. Casual or fancier, from the main dining to the themed restaurants, your experience will be so much more than a meal.

For the past 9 years, Celebrity Cruises has received the coveted Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence—a first in the industry, making us the most awarded wine collection at sea.

San Francisco Bay Times: What about Celebrity’s entertainment and service?

LaTonya Lawson: Our entertainment onboard is transformative. Unpredictable. The kind of experiences that keep you on the edge of your seat or at the top of your game: casinos, art galleries, a theater that is a technological masterpiece. Bars, lounges, and world-class shopping—all await you!

Our service is unrivaled—and world renown. From our stateroom attendants and waiters to our certified sommeliers, our onboard team’s mission is to spoil you with their attentive service.

We are focused on the well-being of our guests and have incorporated destination-inspired treatments from some of the world’s most influential wellness leaders. Onboard, you will find many next-level experiences to help you relax and rejuvenate.

When it comes to your accommodations, we pride ourselves with creating luxurious living spaces and a dreamy coziness including our signature bedding, eco-friendly bath products, and sumptuous towels.

Your journey can be effortless and even more enjoyable with drinks, WiFi, and tips all included. Book the Retreat and enjoy the most spectacular suites where our best amenities are always included: premium drinks, premium WiFi, prepaid tips, credit for shore excursions, and an onboard credit to spend on anything more you’d like.

San Francisco Bay Times: You mentioned the impeccable design of Celebrity’s ships. What’s new in this regard?

LaTonya Lawson: Celebrity introduced a new series of ships that marked the turning point of design. Starting with Celebrity Edge, our new ships have revolutionized how a ship can move you … not only to from one destination to another but move your soul. Give you goosebumps. From the incredible Magic Carpet to the unique outward facing design, these ships break from tradition, the status quo, and any preconceived notion about cruising.

Created by a team of world-renown designers, the ships have elements that have been taken to the edge of possibilities. With sailings to Europe and Caribbean itineraries, our new series includes Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Beyond, and the highly anticipated Celebrity Ascent.

