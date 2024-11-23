Civility and Allyship in the Workplace

By Nancy Greenen, MA E.d, J.D.–

In these post-election stressful days, we may choose civility over dissention in the workplace. According to research by Gallup, Harvard, and McKinsey, the top drivers of incivility are disagreements over social issues, generational gaps, racial or ethnic differences, and societal norms. That same research indicates that most workers walk away from or ignore incivility in the workplace. Finally, U.S. workers expect that incivility will increase over the next 12 months.

We are already seeing evidence that hostile work behaviors are growing more aggressive and that flight or freeze reactions are also giving way to fight. Incivility is a polite label for micro-aggressive behavior that has developed into macro-aggressiveness and bullying. Incivility is intentional. The business consequences are severe: lower job satisfaction, less innovation, less concern for business objectives, and higher turnover.

Most companies have a civility/behavior policy in the handbook, stating the expectations for acceptable behavior in the workplace. Very few companies identify the specific behaviors for which there is zero tolerance. Most of us in the workplace are not in a position to affect policy changes. That said, what we can do is become stronger allies.

Here’s the theory. An ally understands that there is always an imbalance in power, privilege, and opportunity in the workplace. An ally has no assumptions about others’ identities, lived experiences, or current intentions. An ally works to use their own power or privilege to identify, to advocate, and to correct the imbalance without freezing, fleeing, or fighting. It’s uncomfortable most of the time and essential for high performing teams. In healthy and safe workplaces, team members are committed to improving and invite feedback as a regular practice.

Here’s the practice: Allies support the individuals who are often seen as “other.” Allies use their positions of power and privilege to ask questions about barriers and obstacles, look for opportunities to include others, and advocate for changes from within. Allies see the gaps in behaviors and work with the team and leader to eliminate incivility, encourage open communication without fear of retribution, and combat structural and systemic bias.

Allies ask questions of individuals: “Do you engage in empathetic listening? Do you engage in difficult conversations without judgment? Do you act in the best interest of the team?”

Allies ask questions of leaders: “How many [identity] have you retained? How many have you advanced? How often have they been the lead in meetings with your key clients? Have you enabled them to do something that really boosts their careers? How do you provide feedback that is focused on upgrades?”

Allies are curious, asking questions and listening to learn. Allies are courageous, willing to speak up and disrupt uncivil behavior. Allies are consistent, showing up for others day in and day out. Allies are committed to a productive and healthy workplace.

