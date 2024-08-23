Continuity and Consistency

By Nancy Geenen, MA Ed., J.D.–

Over the past 30 days, I have had the privilege of meeting, speaking, and connecting with the stakeholders of the GGBA: members, sponsors, advocates, and vendors who have stood together with this organization in support of the GGBA mission. At the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Conference in Palm Springs, I met with leaders from affiliate chambers, from NGLCC, and from our dedicated sponsors. We have expertise at the ready for the asking.

Our current board has a steady hand. We met weekly to stay ahead of the needs of the organization. We prioritized the urgent “to-dos” and the communications with our stakeholders. We focused our attention on our membership, our sponsors, and our vendors. Without exception, our community has responded with positive energy. Our membership increased since July 1, 2024. Our programming continues without interruption. I want to give a special thank you to our current board: Olga Garcia, Imani Brown, Wajih Sobh, Josh Nair, Gina Grahame, and David Aguilar. Your love for this organization shines through!

The Annual Meeting on September 10, 2024, is virtual so that attendance is available to all. (Yes, I know it’s the night of the debate.) After electing these nominees, we will work on building a strategy for the next three years. This slate of directors brings enthusiasm and skills focused on growing the LGBTQ+ business community in the Bay Area. It’s been a whirlwind.

We are rebuilding as a community. I am awed by this outpouring. Although we still face some challenges, the future looks bright.

Thank you to the San Francisco Bay Times, which never wavered in its support of the GGBA.

Icons never die; Icons reinvent.

For more information on the GGBA, please visit: https://linktr.ee/ggba

Nancy Geenen is the Acting President of the Golden Gate Business Association. She is also the Principal and Chief Executive Officer at Flexibility. https://www.flexability.com/

Published on August 22, 2024