‘Cut the Red Tape: More (Monkeypox) Treatment, Testing & Vaccines Now!’ Protest on August 8, 2022

Activists were out in force on Monday, August 8, for a protest rally concerning delayed and problematic response to monkeypox (MPX). The rally was held in front of the Federal Building in San Francisco located at 90 7th Street where offices of the Health and Human Services Department are located. Organized by multiple nonprofit advocacy groups, the protest included representatives from the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club, the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club, Safer Together SF Bay Area, and the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

The need to expedite testing for monkeypox, use of the monkeypox(MPX)-treating drug TPOXX, and administering of the MPX vaccine, along with other demands were addressed by speakers and demonstrators. Many carried signs calling for cutting the “red tape” to signify the need for swift action against MPX without delays.

Published on August 11, 2022