Day of Action to Demand HHS Increase Monkeypox Vaccine Supply and Distribution

Photos by Rink

A Day of Action to demand that the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention as well as the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) increase access to the monkeypox vaccine took place on July 18 at the HHS office at the Federal Building in San Francisco, 90 7th Street. Numerous local and national leaders have raised concerns over the infectious viral disease that has disproportionately impacted the LGBTQ and Latinx communities in recent months.

The event was co-hosted by leaders of the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club, the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District, the Edwin M. Lee Asian Pacific Democratic Club, Equality California, GAPA, the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club, the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, the San Francisco Women’s Political Committee, San Francisco Young Democrats, State Senator Scott Wiener, the St. James Infirmary, and The Transgender District.



Speakers included Dan Bernal on behalf of Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Gary McCoy, Co-Chair of the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club; Paul Agular of the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club; Equality California’s Tom Temprano; SF AIDS Foundation’s Laura Thomas; and State Senator Wiener.



In addition to a letter from Speaker Pelosi to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra urging greater response, information distributed at the event called on activists to sign a petition demanding that the HHS & CDC increase vaccine access and streamline testing for the monkeypox virus.

The SF AIDS Foundation has created a page for monkeypox information and related updates: https://tinyurl.com/3jzjp4rz

Published on July 28, 2022