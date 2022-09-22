Dear Pride Karen: Your Racism Won’t Win Here

By Carolyn Wysinger–

Happy September!

We are about 6 weeks away from Election Day 2022 (November 8), and as many of you know, I am currently running for office! But I am not the only LGBTQ woman doing so. Across the Bay Area, there are many LGBTQ women stepping up to support our communities by running for elected office.

Since my brain is deep in campaign fog, it makes better use of my space here to list who those women are and how you can find them to support their campaigns! Remember, the best ways you can help are to donate or sign up to canvass in their districts. And to show you how much I care, I won’t even list myself first 🙂

Honey Mahogany

San Francisco Board of Supervisors

https://www.honeymahogany.com

Rebecca Kaplan

Alameda County Board of Supervisors

https://www.supervisorkaplan.org/

Janice Li

BART Board of Supervisors

https://www.janiceforbart.com/

Nenna Joiner

Oakland City Council

https://www.joinerforoakland.com/

Janani Ramachandran

Oakland City Council

https://jananiforoakland.com/

Amie Carter

Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools

https://carter4schools.org/

Tina Nieto

Monterey County Sheriff

https://www.tinaforsheriff.com/

Laura Parmer-Lohan

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors

https://www.lauraforsupervisor.com/

Carolyn Wysinger

El Cerrito City Council

http://www.carolynwysinger.com/

Carolyn Wysinger is an LGBTQ author, activist, and President of the SF Pride Board of Directors. She has written for Autostraddle, Everyday Feminism, and Black Girl Dangerous. She can be found starting trouble on Instagram & Twitter @CdubbTheHost

What Dubb Says

Published on September 22, 2022