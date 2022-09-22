Dear Pride Karen: Your Racism Won’t Win Here

By Carolyn Wysinger–
Happy September!
We are about 6 weeks away from Election Day 2022 (November 8), and as many of you know, I am currently running for office! But I am not the only LGBTQ woman doing so. Across the Bay Area, there are many LGBTQ women stepping up to support our communities by running for elected office.
Since my brain is deep in campaign fog, it makes better use of my space here to list who those women are and how you can find them to support their campaigns! Remember, the best ways you can help are to donate or sign up to canvass in their districts. And to show you how much I care, I won’t even list myself first 🙂
Honey Mahogany
San Francisco Board of Supervisors
https://www.honeymahogany.com
Rebecca Kaplan
Alameda County Board of Supervisors
https://www.supervisorkaplan.org/
Janice Li
BART Board of Supervisors
https://www.janiceforbart.com/
Nenna Joiner
Oakland City Council
https://www.joinerforoakland.com/
Janani Ramachandran
Oakland City Council
https://jananiforoakland.com/
Amie Carter
Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools
https://carter4schools.org/
Tina Nieto
Monterey County Sheriff
https://www.tinaforsheriff.com/
Laura Parmer-Lohan
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors
https://www.lauraforsupervisor.com/
Carolyn Wysinger
El Cerrito City Council
http://www.carolynwysinger.com/
Carolyn Wysinger is an LGBTQ author, activist, and President of the SF Pride Board of Directors. She has written for Autostraddle, Everyday Feminism, and Black Girl Dangerous. She can be found starting trouble on Instagram & Twitter @CdubbTheHost
What Dubb Says
Published on September 22, 2022
Recent Comments