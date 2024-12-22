Director, Impact Investor, and Associate Producer Stella Lim

Stella Lim

With over 18 years of work experience in Asia, Stella Lim has navigated her professional journey through countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia. Her strategic vision and deep understanding of complex EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects have consistently driven innovation and success in collaboration with multinational companies.

Lim’s unique blend of industry expertise and hands-on leadership make her a strong force in the global marketplace. Now based in San Francisco, she is leading the charge at her company, expanding its global reach and making an even more significant impact on the international stage.

GGBA: You have many work roles, not to mention now serving as a Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) board member. Please give us a brief snapshot of your career up to this point.

Stella Lim: I was born in Indonesia and have spent over twenty years building businesses and working in dynamic places like Jakarta, Bali, and Singapore. Now, I’m back in San Francisco, juggling several roles. One is as the Director of AM Diversity Ventures, where we support and invest in underrepresented founders, especially women, and impactful projects.

On the creative side, I’m also an Associate Producer for the award-winning documentary Show Her the Money, which shines a light on the funding struggles that women entrepreneurs face. Plus, I’m co-producing a short film called This Blows, which is in post-production and will be hitting festivals in 2025.

Stella Lim with her wife Beatrice and Dapper Boi Founders Vicky and

Charisse Pasche

GGBA: Why did you decide to launch AM Diversity Ventures?

Stella Lim: I’ve seen firsthand how much untapped potential there is among underrepresented founders, especially women. After years of working in different industries and building businesses across Asia, I realized that creating opportunities and driving change is where my heart really is.

I wanted to build something that supports innovative ideas and helps level the playing field for people who don’t always get a fair shot. For me, it’s about more than just investing—it’s about making a difference and fostering a more inclusive future.

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence your work?

Stella Lim: I feel incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by amazing role models in my life. My dad was my first teacher; he taught me about integrity and resilience, which I believe are the foundations of any successful endeavor.

Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with some remarkable women who welcomed me with open arms. A few that stand out to me are H.E. Melba Pria, the Ambassador of Mexico to Indonesia; Nancy Greenen, the new GGBA President, who is doing an excellent job guiding the organization through challenging times; and the remarkable Edie Fraser, Co-Chair of the Women Business Collaborative, who brings endless passion and energy to her work. I also admire Kate Kendell, who formerly led the National Center for Lesbian Rights,

One notable mention is Catherine Gray, a superconnector and the driving force behind the film Show Her the Money. Alongside her is John Majeski, a successful entrepreneur and investor. Together, they created the Silicon Valley Women Founders Fund, which aims to champion female founders by providing them with the funding and resources they need to succeed.

Stella Lim on the panel at HERstory: Celebrating Women in Business & Venture Capital, hosted by SVB Bank

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Stella Lim: I joined the GGBA because I love being part of a community that supports LGBTQ+ businesses and creates opportunities for everyone to thrive. I’ve been a member since 2023 and even joined the board this year—it’s been amazing to contribute to such a dynamic and impactful organization.

GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?

Stella Lim: It’s connected me with an incredible network of business owners, which has been inspiring and opened up some opportunities for collaboration.

It has also helped me raise the profile of my work, especially with AM Diversity Ventures, and given me a platform to contribute to conversations around inclusivity and impact in the business world. Plus, the support and sense of community have been invaluable!

GGBA: Do you go to the GGBA monthly Make Contact networking events? Have they benefited you and your business, and would you recommend them to others?

Stella Lim: Yes, I love going and meeting people in the community and I definitely recommend people to come.

GGBA: What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Stella Lim: My advice? Just start. It’s easy to get caught up in wanting everything to be perfect, but the truth is, you’ll learn so much by jumping in and figuring things out as you go. Surround yourself with people who inspire you and aren’t afraid to challenge you—it makes a world of difference. And don’t be afraid to ask for help or pivot when things don’t go as planned. Most importantly, make sure you’re passionate about what you’re building because that’s what will keep you going on the tough days.

GGBA Membership Spotlight

Published on December 19, 2024