Donna’s Chronicles, “After assiduously avoiding personal infection during this two-plus years…”

By Donna Sachet–

After assiduously avoiding personal infection during this two-plus years long dark period, even through an especially busy month of June with event after event and crowds of all sizes in all different settings, we finally found ourselves felled by this intrepid pandemic. Yes, contrary to popular opinion and/or common perception, we are indeed human and susceptible to the same scientifically established viruses as others despite following clear guidelines, including multiple vaccinations and boosters! Fortunately, medical science and Nurse Peanut, our adorable puppy, were up to the job.

A few days after the exhilarating SF Gay Men’s Chorus concert Final Words at Davies Symphony Hall, Artistic Director Tim Seelig’s final time conducting this legendary group to which he has brought so very much, both musically and organizationally, followed by the post-party at the Green Room of the War Memorial Building, and a rollicking thank you party at Harvey’s for volunteers and supporters of Gary Virginia & Donna Sachet’s 24h annual Pride Brunch, benefiting PRC with nearly $73,000 in net proceeds, we felt the onslaught of typical COVID symptoms, namely cough, congestion, and headache. One of those home tests distributed free to all U.S. citizens confirmed our worst suspicions. A call to our primary care doctor led to a prescription for Paxlovid, created to speed the passage of the virus and to minimize its impact. Within the prescribed five days, the cough subsided, congestion waned, and the only lingering and persistent symptom was exhaustion. We carefully followed well-established protocol, immediately confining ourselves to our tiny apartment, wearing a tight-fitting mask when walking our pet, personally notifying those who might have been exposed by us inadvertently, and giving into bedrest.

Before we go any further, we can see the blanched faces of many of our regular readers, amazed that this writer is departing from her usual exclusion in this column of such personal details from her private life. After some reflection, it is our opinion that others might benefit from hearing a first-hand report of one who so recently faced infection from this dreaded COVID. We are certainly not a medical expert nor do we pretend that our individual case reflects that of every other, but perhaps this frank and candid report will serve to quiet fears, demystify the process of care, and offer an optimistic outlook overall. We wouldn’t wish this infection on anyone, but we hope that if you are faced with similar news, you will calmly respond with the self-care prescribed by the medical professionals.

So, take care of yourselves. Listen to your own body. And be available to friends who may be facing daunting news and could benefit from your counsel, assistance, or empathy. If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we truly are all in this together. And together, we’ll get through this and any other looming crisis.

With a negative test result in hand, slowly returning energy, and that always insatiable appetite for social interaction, we shall see you out and about very soon!

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Calendar a/la Sachet

Friday, July 29

Divas & Drinks: iHeartSummer

Bay Times party w/Donna Sachet, DJ Christie James

Bacardí cocktails, tasty nibbles

Name That Tune competition

The Academy, 2166 Market Street

6–10 pm

$10

www.academy-sf.com

Sunday, July 31

Up Your Alley 2022

Notorious Street Fair

11 am–6 pm

Free!

www.folsomstreet.org

Sunday, July 31

PLAY T-Dance

Brian Kent Productions & ptyronepresents

DJ Russ Rich

1015 Folsom Street|

6 pm–1 am

$55–65

www.eventbrite.com

Saturday, August 6

Imperial Starlight Show

Hosted by Donna Sachet

Benefiting the Monarchs’ Charity Fund

Beaux, 2344 Market Street

4:30–7:30 pm

Free!

www.imperialcouncilsf.com

Sunday, August 7

Help is on the Way XXVI: Broadway & Beyond

Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation annual gala

Directed by David Galligan

Starring Debby Boone, Leanne Borghesi, Garrett Clayton, Shawn Ryan, Sally Struthers, Paula West, John Lloyd Young & many others

Benefiting Project Open Hand & REAF

Marines’ Memorial Theater, 609 Sutter Street

$45 & up

www.reaf.org

Published on July 28, 2022