Dykes on Bikes® Escort of San Francisco Pride President Carolyn Wysinger on June 23, 2022

San Francisco Pride President Carolyn Wysinger received a well-deserved Dykes on Bikes® escort to The Academy SF on June 23, the Thursday before Pride Weekend 2022. The event was her President’s Party, co-presented by the San Francisco Bay Times, celebrating her team’s hard work to help make Pride possible for all this year.

San Francisco Bay Times Publisher and “Betty’s List” Founder Dr. Betty Sullivan drove the hot-red convertible Mustang that transported Wysinger through the Castro and up Market Street. Special thanks to Dykes on Bikes® President Kate Brown and her amazing team for making this possible.