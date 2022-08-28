Entertainer Renée Lubin Performs with Dr. Dee Spencer During Her ‘Birthday Extravaganza’

Singer and performer Renée Lubin on August 26, 2022, was celebrated during a “Birthday Extravaganza” for her at Divas & Drinks @ The Academy SF, co-presented by the San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy.

Lubin is a renowned singer and performer who formerly starred in Beach Blanket Babylon. She holds the record for being the longest ever running performer in a musical review in San Francisco history!

Lubin not only received gifts, but also generously gave to the guests as well by performing, with incredible accompanist Dr. Dee Spencer, “Natural Woman” and “Summertime.”

Both phenomenal women will be performing at Feinstein’s at the Nikko on October 8, 2022.

The August 26 event also featured DJ Rockaway presented by Olivia Travel and emcee Donna Sachet, who remarked on what a magical moment Lubin’s performance with Dr. Spencer was. It happened just as night set in and cooling fog blanketed this perfect summer’s evening at The Academy. The San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band also performed for Lubin, and another former Beach Blanket Babylon star, Curt Branom, led the champagne toast.