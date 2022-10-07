Falling into Fall

By Joanie Juster–

(Editor’s Note: As Joanie Juster shares, this article marks the one-year anniversary of her column. Her dedication to the LGBTQ community and the ongoing fight for social justice has already made a significant positive difference. She is a skilled journalist who genuinely cares about the people and subjects she writes about. We are grateful that she is a member of the San Francisco Bay Times team. To learn more about just some of her many achievements, read this resolution issued by the San Francisco Commission on the Status of Women: https://tinyurl.com/msasaasw )

I’m taking a break this week from rants against those who would undermine our democracy, take away our rights and freedoms, and stifle the open exchange of ideas. Instead, it’s time to get out the vote, go see Juanita: 30 Years of MORE!, enjoy the last of the season’s street fairs, and hey, I’m celebrating the first anniversary of this column!

Countdown to Election Day: GOTV

Election Day is less than four weeks away, and, as you have probably heard, everything is at stake.

Everything.

I’m not going to tell you how to vote. But I am telling you that you must vote! And not just vote, but know what you are voting for (and against), and why.

Do your homework. Research the candidates and the issues. Find out what issues and candidates align most closely with your values. Learn which candidates are out there fighting for your rights, and support them in any way you can. The Victory Fund is one good place to start; they provide support for LGBTQ+ candidates across the country: https://victoryfund.org/

And if you can, help others to vote. There are organizations out there fighting hard against the disenfranchisement of voters, by challenging laws that limit access to the polls, and by, quite literally, helping voters get to the polls. One such organization is Vote Riders. Since every state has different rules for voter identification, and means of voting, Vote Riders helps voters make sure they have the tools to vote in their state: https://www.voteriders.org/

Let’s all pitch in and help. There is too much at stake to sit this one out.

MORE!

The term “must-see” may have become a cliche, but sometimes it really is justified, as in the case of Juanita: 30 Years of MORE! The exhibit, which celebrates San Francisco’s own Juanita MORE!’s work throughout the decades, truly is a must-see event: a fabulously colorful, gloriously abundant, jaw-droppingly glamorous collection, stunningly presented, at the San Francisco Art Commission’s Main Gallery in the War Memorial Building (401 Van Ness Ave.) through November 12. Go see it, and enjoy this extravagant, elegant, thought-provoking celebration of a larger-than-life icon in our community.

Thirty years ago, the persona we have come to know as Juanita MORE! was born when renowned New York City drag queen, Glamamore (aka “Mr. David”), put Juanita in drag for the first time. Glamamore’s work is well-represented in this exhibit, as he has been the exclusive designer of all of Juanita’s gorgeous, distinctive gowns since 1992. The exhibit includes gowns, over 40 commissioned artworks, photographs, posters, jewelry (oh, the jewelry!), and other artifacts from the three decades of Juanita’s career as an activist, drag persona, fashion icon, community leader, philanthropist, DJ, chef, and mentor.

Thoughtfully curated by trans artist and educator Marcel Pardo Ariza, the exhibit isn’t just eye candy. It is also a celebration and examination of Juanita’s work as an outspoken and tireless advocate for queer and trans rights who has raised over $1 million over the years for organizations including the GLBT Historical Society, Our Trans Youth, Q Foundation, Queer Lifespace, the Transgender Law Center, and more.

Other projects include Juanita’s List on Facebook, an inclusive group that helps members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community find rental housing opportunities in the Bay Area, and her email newsletters are thoughtful, informative sources of news pertinent to the community, and often contain well-chosen calls to action. The list of good works goes on and on, but Juanita gives credit to the members of her chosen family for who she is and what she accomplishes: “I’ve never claimed complete ownership of Juanita’s realization or activism. Instead, I’ve been the vehicle that brought her to life through the work of many talented artists, nonprofits, and a community I consider my chosen family. And this exhibition is my loads of love letters to all of them.”

Several ancillary events are planned in connection with the exhibit, including a Juanita MORE! Birthday Bash on Friday, October 28, 7 pm, in the SFAC Main Gallery. Halloween attire is required. Come celebrate 30 Years of MORE!

https://tinyurl.com/JuanitaM

October 15 = LeatherWalk + Bearrison

The badly-needed rainstorm of September 18 washed out many planned events. But the good news is that LeatherWalk 2022, which was scheduled for that day, wasn’t cancelled—it was merely rescheduled to Saturday, October 15. And more good news: the route will now culminate at the 2nd Annual Bearrison Street Fair, bringing together two well-loved community events.

LeatherWalk 2022, which benefits the LEATHER & LGBTQ Cultural District’s mission of keeping South of Market queer and kinky, is normally the official kick-off for San Francisco’s Leather Week, which culminates one week later at the Folsom Street Fair. But the rain necessitated a change of plans.

Instead, LeatherWalk will be held on Saturday, October 15, commencing at 11 am in Civic Center Plaza, directly across from City Hall. Participants will stop at several historic locations and watering holes along the route, culminating at the second annual Bearrison Street Fair at Harrison and 11th Streets, which will take place from 12 to 6 pm.

Bearrison Street Fair is a collaboration between two beloved organizations: The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and the Bears of San Francisco. Billed as “a fair for every Bear,” Bearrison Street Fair creates a fun, creative event meant to be inclusive, supportive, and welcoming for all members of the adult LGBTQ+ community. Bearrison promotes body positivity for all and builds a bear scene by representing a diverse arena of cultures.

Sounds like quite a party, so enjoy both events!

For LeatherWalk info: https://sfleatherdistrict.org/

For Bearrison info: https://www.bearrison.org/

A Milestone

This time last year I started getting calls from the publishers of the San Francisco Bay Times, Betty Sullivan and Jennifer Viegas. They had this crazy idea that they wanted me—a straight ally—to write for their paper. I kept deflecting them, arguing that I was not a trained journalist, that I was not a writer, that I had never done anything even remotely like writing a column for publication.

But since they are exceedingly persuasive, and basically wouldn’t take no for an answer, I sat down and started writing. The column title I inherited was “In the News,” so I tried looking around the community, seeking information on news and events. After a couple of months, I threw my hands up in the air and exclaimed, “I’m not a reporter! I don’t know how to do this!”

But they wouldn’t let me quit.

I retitled the column “In Case You Missed It,” focusing on issues, people, and organizations that might be flying under the radar. I started writing more from my heart, and try with each edition to encourage readers to find ways they can be of service to others, and help make the world—or even just our tiny corner of it—a kinder, more inclusive and supportive place. I am grateful to Betty and Jen for believing in me and giving me a platform, and I’m grateful to readers who have been so encouraging and patient. Thank you all for this past year!

Have news to share? I’d love to hear it. Drop me a line at jjbaytimes@gmail.com. Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

In Case You Missed It

Published on October 6, 2022