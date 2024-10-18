Frightening and Funny Films for Halloween Season Viewing

By Jan Wahl–

This time of year, we think of movies that scare us. Naturally, I go in another direction. I think of films set with witches, warlocks, monsters, and mayhem that make me laugh, or at least smile. The traditionally scary ones, hatchet killers and crazed clowns, give me nightmares, so I stay clear. I love a creepy undertone or dark surprises, but no gross-outs or graphic gore.

One of my favorites for October viewing is Bell, Book and Candle, which takes us to Greenwich Village in the 1950s. A modern-day witch encounters a charming human and decides to go after him. Even better: he is the fiancé of her old college rival. Mesmerizing cat eyes and spellcasting, plus a remarkable cast, make this fantasy romcom fun to watch. The stars include Kim Novak (never more beautiful), James Stewart, Elsa Lanchester, Jack Lemmon, and a fabulous Siamese cat named Pyewacket. Lucious Kim told me that they used a few cats; one was better in closeups, one did leaps perfectly. She loved them all, and adored making this film. This is the same year another film with Novak and Stewart came out, Hitchcock’s Vertigo. These two were on a roll.

If we are talking classics, we must include Young Frankenstein, Mel Brook’s homage to Universal monster movies. Though released in 1974, it is still fresh and original. Respected medical doctor Frederick Frankenstein learns he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s Transylvania estate. He begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments with the help of Igor, Inga, and the fearsome Frau Blucher (cue the horse whinnies). This atmospheric, offbeat comedy stars Gene Wilder, Marty Feldman, Cloris Leachman, Madeline Kahn, and an array of actual sets and props from the classic Universal films. This zany, yet brilliant, satire is perfect Halloween viewing.

Directed by George Miller in his first film since the Mad Max franchise, The Witches of Eastwick can be viewed as a female empowerment manifesto or a male supernatural tale about keeping women in their place. Weirdly, it is both at the same time. Three interesting women—Cher, Susan Sarandon, and Michele Pfeiffer—share their issues over martinis. The wind sweeps in Jack Nicholson, and he goes to work seducing all of them. With revelations about Harvey Weinstein, he seems alarmingly predatory to us now, but this is one of those films where it is best to sit back and let go. I think Cher steals it, but I always feel that about her presence. The film is adapted from John Updike’s novel. Though Hocus Pocus is easier to follow, this one is intriguing and just plain strange.

Now let us get seriously scary. Shadow of the Vampire stars John Malkovich as director F.W. Murnau struggling to create his silent classic Nosferatu. He employs a real vampire—a very creepy Willem Dafoe—explaining to the crew that he is a “method actor.” The making of this classic horror film has become legendary, and Shadow of the Vampire is well-told historical fiction.

Want to see me scared and nervous? 1955’s Night of the Hunter is a film noir thriller about a psychopathic man of the cloth determined to find two children hiding their father’s money. Robert Mitchum is so dark; he is evil to the core in this film. It is the only movie Charles Laughton directed, and he should have done others. With Shelley Winters, Lillian Gish,

amazing lighting and camera work, and more, this movie freaks me out every time.

Happy Halloween, everyone!

Jan Wahl is a Hollywood historian and film critic on various broadcast outlets. She has two Emmys and many awards for her longtime work on behalf of film buffs and the LGBTQ community. Contact her at www.janwahl.com

Off the Wahl

Published on October 17, 2024