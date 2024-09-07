Getting Us Out of Our Cars to Walk & Bike More

By Assemblymember Phil Ting–

As a father, I worry about the condition our planet will be in for our kids. That’s why, as an Assemblymember, I’ve worked hard to enact policies and make investments in our state that help us fight climate change, reducing the harm we’re doing to the earth. I’ve particularly tried to get more people out of their cars to walk or bike to their destinations. Not only is active transportation better for our environment, but it’s also good for our health.

For this commitment, Streetsblog California and Streetsblog San Francisco are honoring me with a “Gets the Wheel Turning” Award. Organization leaders say I’ve been a strong and thoughtful ally in Sacramento for pedestrians and bicyclists. I thank them for the recognition and firmly believe we don’t need to rely on our vehicles for everything.

One of my earliest wins was AB 1193 back in 2014. I was the first state lawmaker to champion protected bike lanes, which help increase bike ridership on a street and make people feel safer. That feeling of security can often steer residents toward taking their bike instead of their car. It’s gratifying to see many California cities adopt these protected lanes, giving resident an alternative to driving.

My latest effort is AB 2669, a ban preventing a sidewalk toll from being charged on state-owned bridges, plus the Golden Gate Bridge. A cost-free approach ensures equitable access to bridges, encouraging people to pursue climate friendly modes of transportation to help cut carbon emissions.

A decade ago, the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District considered charging pedestrians and bicyclists a fee for crossings, which has been free for sidewalk users since 1970. I had successfully championed AB 40, which prohibited tolls on pedestrians and bicyclists for five years. But that law expired in January 2021, opening up the chance for a non-vehicle toll. AB 2669 permanently rules out the possibility for the Bridge District—plus most other Bay Area bridges—to consider a toll for anyone not in a car. The bill is currently on the Governor’s desk, awaiting action by September 30.

Last year, California saw a couple of noteworthy proposals focused on walkers and bike riders that became law. First, jaywalking was decriminalized under my bill, AB 2147, making it okay to cross in the middle of the street or against a red light when it’s safe to do so. Too often, communities of color were being unfairly cited and/or harassed by officers, discouraging residents from walking.

I was also co-author on AB 645, which authorized a pilot program in several cities, including San Francisco, to install speed cameras aimed at slowing drivers down to make streets safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. They will be installed at dozens of locations within the High Injury Network, the 12% of San Francisco streets that account for more than 68% of severe traffic-related injuries or fatalities. Look for them to be operational next year.

On top of legislation, I used my time as Assembly Budget Chair to fight for state funding that improves road safety. Among the projects:



• $1.2 million: Protected bike lanes on Arguello Boulevard connecting Golden Gate Park and The Presidio;



• $1 million: YMCA’s YBike program to bring bicycle availability, maintenance, and safety education to San Francisco’s youth and families for the next ten years;



• $3.2 million: For neighboring Daly City’s Safe Routes To School Program, building wider sidewalks, higher visibility crosswalks, and shorter crossing distances.

I appreciate Streetsblog for seeing the impact my work is having not only locally, but also statewide. For you readers, I hope my efforts will inspire you to take a walk or ride your bike soon, whether for recreation or an errand. It’s a great time since September and October are typically when we see warmer weather in San Francisco.

Phil Ting represents the 19th Assembly District, which includes the west side of San Francisco along with the communities of Broadmoor, Colma, and Daly City, as well as part of South San Francisco and San Bruno.

