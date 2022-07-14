GGBA Member Spotlight: Robert Henderson of Henderson SFIS

Just visiting the beautiful website of Herderson SFIS (http://www.hendersonsfis.com/) provides a moment of calm, given its tranquil video of gentle waves reaching the shoreline near the Golden Gate Bridge. That stress-free vibe extends to the small business’ services, which include their team’s negotiating the very best plans to protect the health of your employees, including medical (PPO, HMO, HSA), dental, vision, life and disability plans, COBRA, and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA). In addition, employee assistance programs (EAPs) provide support for issues your employees may experience in their personal lives, including counseling coverage due to occupational, emotional, and financial stresses. Robert Henderson, Principlal, explains more.

GGBA: Please tell us about Henderson SFIS and its mission.

Robert Henderson: Henderson SFIS is a family-owned small business benefits brokerage. Our mission is to provide the best insurance protection for the business owners and their employees. Our goal is to provide the best advice and customer service in the industry. We pride ourselves on trying to make a complicated industry less complicated and also to ensure each claim and experience is smooth and successful. We want every customer to feel they are the only customer; that is when I know we are successful.

GGBA: The business carries your name. Are you the founder?

Robert Henderson: My father started this business when I was born and was in Life Insurance and Health Insurance for over 40 years. I figured out I was destined for this business and caring for people when my brother was hit by a car almost 20 years ago and had a traumatic brain injury. I managed all aspects of his care and support from medical to financial. About this same time my father’s health started to deteriorate. The family needed someone to take over the business. I found my calling and I love every minute of my day and helping people!

GGBA: Did your father serve as a role model, in terms of your business life?

Robert Henderson: My father was the best role model. He treated everyone the same regardless of size of business or race or sexual preferences. He made everyone feel like they were so special and cared for and I strive for that each day.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Robert Henderson: Tony Archuleta-Perkins (incoming President) asked me to join over 3 years ago. My daughter is part of the LGBT community and I want to be a great ally to her and also to continue my father’s philosophy of treating everyone the same.

GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?

Robert Henderson: With the pandemic I have yet to be active within the association. Now that things are starting to open up again, I believe I can now benefit from the networking within the association.

GGBA: What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Robert Henderson: My advice to anyone starting a business is first and foremost do what you love. Owning a small business is hard but incredibly rewarding. I love helping people and it is my passion.

