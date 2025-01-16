Heartbreak and Hope Amidst the Southern CA Wildfires

Readers of the San Francisco Bay Times and supporters have been sharing moving stories of friends and family members based in Southern California who are affected by the wildfires, which continue to blaze as this issue of the paper goes to press. These include stories of first responders, including those who are rescuing wildlife and pets. Several of these accounts have been especially touching, such as an Instagram reel (https://bit.ly/4jdRIkZ) that was the source of the screenshots included here.















