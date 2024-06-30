Hormel Center to Present Transgender Community Archives Project and a New Queer Zines Exhibit

Are you a community archivist? Are you just curious about how to preserve your own stuff? Then the Transgender Community Archives Project taking place on August 17 from 1 pm–5 pm will be the workshop for you! Knowledgeable experts from the San Francisco History Center, Preservation

Department, and Digi Center will explore step-by-step DIY skills empowering transgender community archivists to analyze, organize, describe, and preserve documents and photographs from their archives.

Build community and share stories in a safe space. Participants will receive an archival starter kit. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided. Participant attendance is limited. Reservations are required: phone 415-557-4400 or go to https://on.sfpl.org/TCAP

Coming in 2025!

A completely home-grown exhibition highlighting queer zines in the San Francisco History Center and Hormel LGBTQIA Center is coming in early 2025. Have ideas for queer zines for the organizers to feature? Have zines you are willing to donate to feature in the exhibition or add to the collection? The Hormel Center wants to hear from you! Call 415-557-4537 or email hormel@sfpl.org

