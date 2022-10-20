How Latinx Cultures Celebrate Halloween, All Saints Day, and Día de los Muertos

By Eduardo Morales, Ph.D.–

The word Halloween originated from the phrase “All Hallows’ Eve” and dates back to the ancient times after the Romans conquered the Celts. In the festival of the Samhain, people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. Then the Catholic Church, through Pope Gregory II, began to recognize November 1 as All Saints Day while incorporating some of the traditions of Samhain. The evening before All Saints Day was known as All Hallows Eve, which was then termed Halloween.

The three consecutive days appear to represent the fine line between the living and the dead for most Latinx cultures. How these days are celebrated throughout Latin America differs by nation. Countries like Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Peru celebrate Halloween in a similar fashion as in North America. Although the traditions vary, the idea is that Halloween is meant to let go of spirits or ghosts that may interfere with honoring all the saints on November 1.

Most cities throughout Latin America have a unique patron saint and they celebrate it with Fiesta Patronales or festival of their patron saint. However, All Saints Day on November 1 is the day to honor all saints collectively. Each saint represents certain specific virtues and the honoring of all the saints on November 1 attempts to incorporate the positive virtues these saints represent.

November 2 is considered by the Catholic Church as All Souls Day to honor all the persons who have transitioned into another life. Remembering and honoring those who have died is the idea of All Souls Day by the Catholic Church. Given that many Latin American countries are Christian, including Catholics, they follow the traditions led by the Catholic Church that bring people together to remember those who have touched their lives.

Día de Los Muertos, translated to mean Day of the Dead, dates back to ancient Aztec festivals. This term is commonly used by Mexicans in reference to honoring those who have passed with brightly colored skulls, vibrant costumes, and music. The use of skulls with various colors appears to remind them of the line between life and death while seeing death as a transition into another life.

Families in Mexico construct altars to the dead in their homes or in common places of gathering to honor deceased relatives and friends. They decorate the altars with items that represent what they most remember about these individuals.

In Peru, people celebrate on the same day as Halloween the Día de la Cancion Criolla, translated to mean the Day of the Creole Song. Peruvians tend to attach great importance to their traditions and culture that includes music. Creolean music is a combination of African, Spanish, and Indigenous influences including the Marinera Dance, which is said to be the national dance of Peru.

People in Columbia use this time to honor those who have passed as angels who bring blessings to the family. Their traditions may include children earning a little extra money by singing “Tintililillo,” signifying five pesos for my pocket. This tradition practices values such as coexistence, solidarity, and a sense of belonging that are important for children to learn.

All in all, most Latin American cultures honor these days in joyous, unique ways—rather than sad and sedate—in remembrance of those who have passed. This is a time to gather with friends and family and it has roots in their indigenous cultures and traditions.

The city of San Francisco has its own traditions for these days. AGUILAS will be celebrating a Halloween Fiesta on Thursday, October 27, at the SF LGBT Center from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. The Marigold Project will observe the Día de Los Muertos with a festival of altars on November 2 at 5 pm that can be watched on their YouTube Channel as well as on Facebook.

The Annual San Francisco Day of the Dead Procession usually takes place on November 2 and is a project of El Colectivo del Rescate Cultural founded by Juan Pablo Gutiérrez, who passed away on December 26. SOMArts, in an observation founded by curator Rio Yañez with co-curator Anaís Azul, merges traditional altars with contemporary installations and is a multigenerational gathering of remembrance while asserting the role of art as a platform for collective action. The de Young Museum is scheduled to celebrate Día de Los Muertos on October 29 from 12 pm to 2 pm with a performance by Cuicacalli in Wilsey Court.

Eduardo Morales, Ph.D. is a Professor Emeritus, retired Distinguished Professor, and current adjunct professor at Alliant International University. He is a licensed psychologist and the Executive Director of AGUILAS, which he helped to found. AGUILAS is an award-winning program for Latinx LGBTQ+. Of Puerto Rican decent, Morales has received numerous honors including being named a Fellow of 12 Divisions of the American Psychological Association.

Nuestra Voz

