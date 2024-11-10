Hydrogen’s Promise to Oakland

By Rebecca Kaplan–

As California accelerates its shift to a clean energy future, the debate around how to best reduce emissions often focuses on the merits of one technology over another. But the truth is, to meet our ambitious climate goals, we need a comprehensive approach—one that includes both electrification and clean hydrogen solutions. We cannot afford to choose one over the other if we want to ensure a cleaner, more equitable future for all.

That’s why I was honored to welcome state and federal leaders to Oakland for the official launch of the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES) (https://archesh2.org/), a groundbreaking project that marks a turning point for our city and the greater Bay Area.

The event showcased Oakland’s leadership in hydrogen adoption, demonstrating how Oakland is implementing innovative technologies that have practical benefits for our community. This includes a hydrogen sea ferry that will reduce emissions in our bay, AC Transit hydrogen buses that will improve air quality on our streets, and the NorCAL ZERO First Element Hydrogen Fueling station, the largest in the nation, which will significantly reduce harmful air pollution from our hardest-hit neighborhoods.

Reducing diesel emissions is one of the most important steps we can take toward climate and environmental equity in terms of human health impact; it causes asthma, cancer, and even premature birth in these disproportionately impacted communities. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is a crucial piece of the puzzle in addressing these challenges, offering both environmental and economic advantages that will benefit Oakland and Alameda County for future generations.

For too long, Black, Latino, and lower-income communities, particularly those in industrial truck corridors along West and East Oakland and near busy highways, have been subjected to a disproportionate share of harmful air pollution caused by emissions, especially diesel particulate emissions, from trucks and other sources.

With zero-emission trucks and improved air quality, we are taking a significant step toward reversing the health impacts suffered by our communities. Beyond the environmental improvements that our region desperately needs, this initiative is poised to create good-paying jobs and boost our local economy.

As we look ahead, we must prioritize a California with cleaner air and a more robust economy. The hydrogen revolution is here, and with it, an opportunity to transform the Bay Area for a brighter, healthier, and more equitable future.

Councilmember At-Large and Council President Rebecca Kaplan, who is the Vice Mayor of Oakland, was elected in 2008 to serve as Oakland’s citywide Councilmember; she was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. She also serves on the Alameda County Transportation Commission (ACTC). Follow Councilmember Kaplan on Twitter @Kaplan4Oakland

(https://tinyurl.com/2dtjmazc) and Facebook (https://tinyurl.com/2p9dd5ta).

Out of the Closet and into City Hall

Published on November 7, 2024