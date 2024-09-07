Joyful Faces Among the LGBTQ+ Community Members Who Attended the 2024 DNC

Local Democrats headed to Chicago last month for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in support of their party and colleague, friend, and Bay Area native Vice President Kamala Harris. The 496 delegates and 35 alternates who comprised the California delegation included a strong percentage of LGBTQ+ community members, many of whom either live in the Bay Area or have strong local ties.

Additionally attending from the Bay Area were numerous LGBTQ+ Democrats who serve the Harris–Walz campaign in various roles as volunteers, campaign staffers, donors, and more. Among those were current and former San Francisco Bay Times contributors including the Hon. Leslie Katz, Honey Mahogany, and El Cerrito Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn Wysinger—as well as regular readers and friends too numerous to name.

Katz and others have made available original photos depicting their experiences at the DNC in Chicago and we hope you will enjoy the selection included in this issue.

SCREEN SHOT/BETTY L SULLIVAN

FACEBOOK/CAROLYN WYSINGER

FACEBOOK/ROBERT CAMACHO

Published on September 5, 2024