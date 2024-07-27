Kamala Harris Is the Perfect Choice to Make History … Again

(Editor’s Note: San Francisco Police Commissioner Debra Walker, who formerly served on the Building Inspection Commission, is a past president of both the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club and the San Francisco Arts Democratic Club. She has also served as an officer in the Women’s Caucus and the LGBTQ Caucus of the California Democratic Party, and is involved in numerous other efforts supporting women in leadership, the LGBTQ+ community, and much more.





She is additionally a talented artist who lives and works in one of San Francisco’s oldest artist cooperatives. She has created numerous iconic covers for the San Francisco Bay Times over the years, including the cover image for this latest issue. Walker is a friend and longtime supporter of Kamala Harris, with her passionate advocacy for the Vice President and U.S. presidential candidate evident in the cover image and in her words here.)

I met Kamala Harris when she was running for district attorney back in 2003. I was the president of the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club. Most of the club was supportive of then DA Terrance Hallinan, but Harris did have some strong supporters in our membership. Even though the club didn’t endorse her in that race, she continued reaching out to discuss issues important to us.

Artist Debra Walker in 2020 painted the mural at the Oakland

campaign headquarters of Kamala Harris.

She has always been a friend who supports our community and I have supported her in every race since then.

She is willing to listen to different opinions and really discusses ways to solve problems and move issues forward. She is exactly what our country needs at this time of tension and division.

Kamala is the perfect choice for our first woman president in our country’s history, and she has mentored so many other women leaders who will follow after she shatters that barrier.

Kamala Harris will be the president that unites our country once again.

http://www.debrawalker.com/

Published on July 25, 2024