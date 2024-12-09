Lavender Seniors of the East Bay 30th Anniversary

Photos by Sandy Morris

The Lavender Seniors of the East Bay, with a mission to improve the quality of life of older LGBTQ residents of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, celebrated the organization’s 30th Anniversary on November 22, 2024. The Center’s Elder Services Director, Jessie Spivey, and Elder Services Coordinator, Maya Organ, organized the ceremony.

San Leandro Mayor Juan Gonzalez issued a proclamation to mark the occasion. Silin Huang, who is the District Director of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, and Alameda County Supervisor Lena Tam also extended congratulations to the longstanding organization.

Tam additionally shared via social media: “Congratulations to Lavender Seniors of the East Bay on celebrating 30 years of incredible service to the LGBTQ+ older adult community! Your dedication to advocacy, social support, and education has enriched the lives of seniors in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, fostering a sense of belonging and dignity. Thank you for your unwavering commitment to ensuring a brighter, more inclusive future for LGBTQ+ elders!”

To view a slideshow of images from the event: https://bit.ly/4ikDZIz

For more information about Lavender Seniors of the East Bay: https://lavenderseniors.org/





Published on December 5, 2024