Lazy Bear Week Is a Celebration of Community and Self-Acceptance

Photos courtesy of Lazy Bear Week

By David Barker–



If you’ve ever wondered what Lazy Bear Week is all about, let me take you on a little journey. As a member of the Lazy Bear Fund team and a regular attendee, I can tell you that this event is a one-of-a-kind celebration of the bear community, and it’s packed with fun, acceptance, and purpose.

When we talk about the bear community, we’re talking about a group that’s wonderfully diverse. Originally, “bears” referred to larger, hairier men who embraced a more rugged look. But today, being a bear is about much more than just appearance. It’s about a shared attitude of inclusivity, body positivity, and self-acceptance. The bear community welcomes people of all sizes, shapes, and identities, making it a safe haven for anyone who wants to feel valued and respected.

Why Is Lazy Bear Week So Popular?

Over 28 years, Lazy Bear Week has become the epitome of what makes the bear community so special. Imagine a week filled with pool parties, sunset dances, campfires, hikes, and more—all set against the beautiful backdrop of the Russian River. It’s not just about the fun activities, though; it’s about personal connections and the sense of belonging. People come from all over to reunite with old friends, make new ones, and feel a part of something bigger.

One of the most powerful aspects of Lazy Bear Week is how it boosts self-esteem, particularly among gay, bi, and trans people. Many of us have faced societal pressures and stigma related to our bodies and identities. At Lazy Bear Week, those pressures melt away. Here, we celebrate uniqueness and support each other’s journeys. It’s a space where you can truly be yourself, without fear of judgment.

The acceptance and camaraderie found at Lazy Bear Week are crucial for personal identity within the LGBTQ+ community. It’s a reminder that we don’t have to fit into narrow definitions to be valued and loved. This acceptance fosters a sense of belonging that can be life-changing, helping individuals embrace their true selves with confidence and pride.

Supporting Worthwhile Causes

The funds raised during Lazy Bear Week are distributed via The Lazy Bear Fund grant program to a variety of nonprofits that make a real difference in people’s lives. We prioritize organizations that are dedicated to improving health outcomes, providing vital resources, and creating supportive communities for LGBTQ+ individuals. Recent recipients include Food For Thought, the Russian River Alliance, the Positive Resource Center, the Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus, Maitri, the MPACT Center for Global Action, LYRIC (center for LGBTQ+ youth), and The Spahr Center, among others.

A Personal Invitation

If you’ve never been to Lazy Bear Week, I highly recommend you join us. It’s a week of joy, acceptance, and community that you won’t forget. Whether you’re a bear, an ally, or just curious about what we’re all about, you’ll find a warm welcome waiting for you.

Come for the fun, stay for the community, and leave with a heart full of love and a renewed sense of self. That’s the magic of Lazy Bear Week. This year’s event runs from July 29 through August 5. More information is available at https://www.lazybearweek.org/

David Barker is the President of the Lazy Bear Fund, a grassroots nonprofit that has helped fund clinics, schools, food banks, and more with profits from Lazy Bear Week. The fund has raised nearly $2 million so far for numerous causes.









Published on July 25, 2024