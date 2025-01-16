Lets Go Home: 1.16.25

Persephone: Meet Persephone! This 7-month-old, 45-pound German Shepherd puppy is a bundle of energy and joy. Smart and treat-motivated, she’s eager to learn and ready to thrive with some structure and training.

Persephone

Persephone loves zoomies, playful chases, and gets along great with other dogs. While she’s a bit jumpy, her playful, loving nature makes her a perfect match for an active family ready to guide her puppy enthusiasm into positive behaviors.

Cardamom: Cardamom is a gorgeous girl with a playful spirit. She’s all about munching on kale (her favorite veggie treat) and loves chewing cardboard and foraging for snacks. After her adventures, Cardamom enjoys snuggling up in her very own cozy hideout to relax and recharge.

Cardamom

She is tidy, social, and well-behaved, making her a great candidate as a free roam friend in the home. Cardamom has done an excellent job learning the ropes of home life during her foster time and would make a great companion to someone looking for a sweet and curious bunny!

