Let’s Go Home: 10.17.24

Here are two of the many pets now available for adoption at Oakland Animal Services (OAS):

Bumble

Meet Bumble, a fun-loving, energetic pup ready to bring joy to your life! She’s a medium-energy dog who loves to play, especially with other dogs. Bumble is full of happy wiggles and excitement, making her the perfect companion for an active household. She’s working on her leash manners but is eager to learn and would thrive with a doggie mentor. If you’re looking for a playful, affectionate pup who will keep you smiling, Bumble is your girl!

Ash

Meet Ash, a sweet and gentle 4-pound bunny who loves quiet time and gentle petting. Curious yet calm, he is the perfect companion for anyone seeking a peaceful, affectionate rabbit.

The OAS adoption process focuses on matching you with a pet who is a good fit for you and your family. Come by during open adoption hours Thursdays 12–7 pm and Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays 12–3 pm to adopt your new best friend, or to learn more about the OAS adoption process. Please see the OAS website to learn more about how you can help by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and donating: www.oaklandanimalservices.org

Published on October 17, 2024