Let’s Go Home: 8.8.24

Here are two of the many pets now available for adoption at Oakland Animal Services (OAS):

Garland

Garland is a sweet 1-year-old gentle and shy pup who is a bit overwhelmed in the shelter. She enjoys playing with gentle dogs and she will thrive in a patient and loving home! Bodhi and Alpha are a pair of kittens looking for a home together. This 4-month-old pair are very playful and they can’t wait to grow up together!

The OAS adoption process focuses on matching you with a pet who is a good fit for you and your family. Come by during open adoption hours Thursdays 12–7 pm and Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays 12–3 pm to adopt your new best friend, or to learn more about the OAS adoption process. Please see the OAS website to learn more about how you can help by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and donating: www.oaklandanimalservices.org

Published on August 8, 2024