Letter From the President of GGBA

By Nancy Geenen, MA Ed., JD–

Dear GGBA Members, Sponsors, and Community Supporters,

As I pen this letter, I am filled with unwavering optimism and a deep commitment to our shared mission: to support and empower LGBTQIA2S+ entrepreneurs and business leaders in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) stands at a pivotal moment that demands our most innovative, compassionate, and inclusive thinking.

Acknowledging Our Moment

The past six months have been a time of significant introspection. We experienced a “stop the line” moment—an unexpected pause that required us to examine our foundations, address underlying issues, and realign our trajectory. We hired a project management consultant who will aid us as we embark on a new year of service outlined in this piece. This is our opportunity for a strategic reset.

We want to hear from you; we are committed to recalibration; and we are taking deliberate steps to rebuild trust and strengthen our impact well into the future.

Why This Matters

We are keenly aware of the economic and political challenges facing our community. In this increasingly complex landscape, GGBA represents more than a business network. We are a lifeline of economic resilience for LGBTQAI2S+ entrepreneurs, workers, and families. Capital, both financial and social, is increasingly scarce. Our role in maintaining and growing economic resilience for our community is as critical now as it was 50 years ago.

A Commitment to Listening and Understanding

Within this context, our commitment to listen to understand becomes a tactical advantage. We recognize that the most transformative insights come from voices that have been historically marginalized or overlooked. By creating intentional spaces for these perspectives, we are not just gathering information—we are fundamentally recalibrating our organizational DNA.

Organizational Humility as a Strength

We openly acknowledge that organizations, like the individuals they serve, are complex, imperfect, and continuously evolving. By embracing this vulnerability at an organizational level, we will create space for genuine transformation. Our board is committed to building a radically inclusive and responsive organization.

At our Annual Meeting in September, over 30% of our members voted to elect a slate of new leaders to the GGBA Board. Vital to our organization is the development of a pipeline of prospective board directors whose voices will shape our path forward. If you are interested in joining or nominating another individual for the board, please email us at Board@ggba.com

Strategic Renewal and Innovation

Over the next three years, we are embarking on a journey of strategic renewal, anchored by our unwavering commitment to collaboration and to service. Our comprehensive approach begins in the coming year with a deliberate focus on deep engagement, leveraging our core events (Make Contact, the Annual Meeting, the Holiday party, and other special gatherings) to engage with our members and sponsors. This isn’t a passive exercise. We are actively mapping our organizational knowledge, creating methodical approaches to capture insights, and ensuring every voice is heard and genuinely considered as we move forward to build a sustainable strategic plan.

In 2026, we are dedicating ourselves to an unprecedented initiative of genuine, multi-dimensional listening. This isn’t about conducting a simple survey. We will engage in meaningful conversations that capture the diverse experiences, challenges, and aspirations of our community.

Our goal is ambitious: 50 distinct touchpoints of engagement. These will range from impactful small group conversations to broad community engagement, ensuring we hear voices that have historically been marginalized or overlooked. Centering the voices of our members, our constituents (past and present), the broader business community, and our national partner NGLCC (The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce) and its affiliates, the board will ground a strategic plan within the collective experiences and wisdom gleaned through this discovery process.

Our roadmap extends through 2027, where we will begin implementing thoughtful, iterative approaches that allow us to test, learn, and adapt. In times of uncertainty, flexibility is key. If programs were successful in the prior 2 years, you will see the implementation of these carefully considered efforts, approaching each with a growth mindset of economic empowerment and sustainability.

We are not seeking a seat at someone else’s table. Instead, we are meticulously constructing our own—robust, inclusive, and aligned with the evolving needs of our community.

Your Role in Our Journey

Your continued support is not just appreciated—it is essential. Whether you are a long-standing member, an ally, a sponsor, or someone watching our progress and waiting to engage, you are integral to our mission.

We invite you to:



• Stay engaged with our listening initiatives. Ensure that your membership profile is current.

• Share your perspectives and experiences. Mark GGBA communications for your inbox.

• Send us your thoughts and feedback. Email members of the GGBA Board directly.

• Support our work through sponsorship. Host a monthly Make Contact event.

• Spread our message. Repost GGBA content on social and on LinkedIn.

A Heartfelt Thank You

To every person who has stood with us, challenged us, and believed in our potential: thank you. We will honor your trust through transparent, purposeful action.

Our history is our strength, and our future is built on our willingness to grow together.

With a profound commitment to listening,

Nancy Geenen

president@GGBA.com

Special thanks to Coco Brown, Project Manager, GGBA Nancy Geenen is the Acting President of the Golden Gate Business Association. She is also the Principal and Chief Executive Officer at Flexibility https://www.flexability.com/

Published on December 19, 2024