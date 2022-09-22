LGBTQ Photographer Bill Wilson’s Images of Queen Elizabeth II

Photos by Bill Wilson–



San Francisco Bay Times contributing photographer and longstanding LGBTQ community member Bill Wilson was based in Washington, D.C., in 1976 when Queen Elizabeth II came to the United States during the U.S. Bicentennial. During this trip to the states, she also visited Philadelphia, Boston, New York City, and other cities. On Wednesday, July 7, of that year, the Queen attended a banquet at the White House hosted by President Gerald Ford, and on Thursday, July 8, she attended a banquet at the British Embassy.

Wilson’s photos were taken during her walkabout visit to the Lincoln Memorial on July 7, 1976, where he snapped both the Queen and Prince Philip, with whom he spoke briefly.

https://billwilsonphotos.com/

Published on September 22, 2022