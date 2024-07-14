Lisa Cam Ha of Lisa’s Hair Design on Castro Street

Like Cher, Beyoncé, and Madonna, Lisa Cam Ha of Lisa’s Hair Design at 421 Castro Street is usually known by her first name only. As for those other mononymous mavens, Lisa has a renowned expertise in her profession. For at least 16 years, she has been one of the top hair stylists in the heart of Queer Mecca. A longtime LGBTQ+ ally, she has countless queer clients, including San Francisco Bay Times Co-Publisher Dr. Betty Sullivan.

Time in Lisa’s coveted chair has revealed that she is Chinese but grew up in Vietnam during some of the worst days of the war there. Her family fled to Hong Kong, where they were homeless for a period of time. Her fortunes turned for the better when her family immigrated to America and landed in San Francisco, where she now lives with her husband. She also has two daughters whom she is very proud of.

Conversations can go pretty deep with her as she does her hair magic. She previously worked at Nice Cuts before opening her little shop near the Castro Theatre, Twin Peaks, and Hot Cookie. She used to rent out a chair there to colleague Jeannette, but Ms. J is no longer at the salon.

It is little wonder that Lisa has a high Yelp rating of four and a half stars. As one client, Karen J., wrote: “A very good haircut at a great price. Lisa really listened to me about what I wanted. I showed her two pictures and she really hit the mark. She took a good amount of time and didn’t rush the haircut. And she mentioned she was doing a family’s hair later that day. I passed the information onto my daughter who lives in the area with her family. I would highly recommend Lisa if you are in the Castro or nearby.”

Michael N., in turn, wrote: “I know folks can get their hair cut ‍anywhere, but I really love going to Lisa! She’s a great colorist as well, taking my black hair to blonde, silver, and probably any other color you’d want. The vibe is two chairs and a sink … quite homey. You would think you’re in her kitchen! For a quick buzz cut for that Castro clone look, you can’t beat Lisa’s quality! Next time you go, say Michael (or Juicy) sent you!”

You can also say, “Betty sent you,” as she highly recommends Lisa as well and remains loyal to her as a stylist and colorist after many years. The location cannot be beat, given that it is right in the heart of the Castro and near the neighborhood’s Muni Station too.

Lisa’s Hair Design

421 Castro Street

San Francisco

415-626-6268

Open Monday–Friday from 10 am–7 pm

and Saturday from 10 am–6 pm.

The shop is closed on Sunday.

The Supporting Small Businesses in the Castro & Beyond page is sponsored by Anne Sterling Dorman.

Supporting Small Businesses in the Castro & Beyond

Published on July 11, 2024