Lit Snax 1.16.25

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

This is a queer, Iranian-American coming-of-age story that stretches the bounds of the genre to include a meditation on, you guessed it, martyrdom and the meaning of death. We predict people will be talking about Martyr! for a long, long time to come.

Women’s Hotel by Daniel M. Lavery

This novel follows the funny and fun goings on in a 1960s Manhattan hotel for females only. The author is a former Dear Prudence advice columnist!

A WIlder Shore by Camille Peri

This is a wonderfully researched and fair dual biography about two artists: the Scottish eccentric genius author, Robert Louis Stevenson, and his frontiers-woman wife Fanny.

https://www.fabulosabooks.com/

Lit Snax by Fabulosa Books

Published on January 16, 2025