Lit Snax 1.16.25

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
This is a queer, Iranian-American coming-of-age story that stretches the bounds of the genre to include a meditation on, you guessed it, martyrdom and the meaning of death. We predict people will be talking about Martyr! for a long, long time to come.
Women’s Hotel by Daniel M. Lavery
This novel follows the funny and fun goings on in a 1960s Manhattan hotel for females only. The author is a former Dear Prudence advice columnist!
A WIlder Shore by Camille Peri
This is a wonderfully researched and fair dual biography about two artists: the Scottish eccentric genius author, Robert Louis Stevenson, and his frontiers-woman wife Fanny.
Lit Snax by Fabulosa Books
Published on January 16, 2025
