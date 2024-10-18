Recent Comments

    Lit Snax: 10.17.24

    Carmilla by Sheridan Le Fanu

    Written in 1872, decades before Dracula, this novel features castles, nightmares, and a crypto-lesbionic vampire!

    Vampire Cinema: The First One Hundred Years 
    by Christopher Frayling

    Your coffee table definitely needs this lavishly illustrated and spine-tingling book about everyone’s favorite cinematic monsters

    The Vampire Lestat by Anne Rice

    Bisexual vampire Lestat de Lioncourt has been scaring readers with his bloodcurdling antics since 1985. Find out why this book has been hailed as a horror classic.

    Lit Snax by Fabulosa Book
    Published on October 17, 2024