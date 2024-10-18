Lit Snax: 10.17.24

Carmilla by Sheridan Le Fanu
Written in 1872, decades before Dracula, this novel features castles, nightmares, and a crypto-lesbionic vampire!
Vampire Cinema: The First One Hundred Years
by Christopher Frayling
Your coffee table definitely needs this lavishly illustrated and spine-tingling book about everyone’s favorite cinematic monsters
The Vampire Lestat by Anne Rice
Bisexual vampire Lestat de Lioncourt has been scaring readers with his bloodcurdling antics since 1985. Find out why this book has been hailed as a horror classic.
https://www.fabulosabooks.com/
Lit Snax by Fabulosa Book
Published on October 17, 2024
Recent Comments