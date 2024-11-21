Lit Snax: 11.21.24

Yr Dead by Sam Sax

This queer, Jewish-diasporic coming-of-age novel is told in deeply compelling lyric fragments and raises important questions about how historical memory shapes the present.

Can Give You Anything but Love by Gary Indiana

This engaging memoir by the late Gary Indiana amply demonstrates his talent of acerbic humor and brilliant social analysis as it covers his early life in New England and 1970s California, then moves to his late life adventures in fascinating Havana.

Because Fat Girl by Lauren Marie Flemming

This plus-sized queer rom-com—set in both Hollywood and the Real World—comes with just the happy ending you’ve been looking for.

