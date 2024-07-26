Recent Comments

    Lit Snax 7.25.24

    Lessons in Teenage Biology by Jim Provenzano
    Set in the 1970s, this pithy novella delightfully depicts the queer coming-of-age rollercoaster.

    How to Be Queer: An Ancient Guide to Sexuality edited, translated, and introduced by Sarah Nooter
    This is a handy little volume of Queer Theory from the world of Ancient Greece.

    You Don’t Have a Shot by Raquel Marie
    Need a gift for your soccer-loving lesbian niece? This rom-com romp might be just the ticket.

    Published on July 25, 2024