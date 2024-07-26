Lit Snax 7.25.24

Lessons in Teenage Biology by Jim Provenzano

Set in the 1970s, this pithy novella delightfully depicts the queer coming-of-age rollercoaster.

How to Be Queer: An Ancient Guide to Sexuality edited, translated, and introduced by Sarah Nooter

This is a handy little volume of Queer Theory from the world of Ancient Greece.

You Don’t Have a Shot by Raquel Marie

Need a gift for your soccer-loving lesbian niece? This rom-com romp might be just the ticket.

Published on July 25, 2024