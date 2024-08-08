Lit Snax: 8.8.24

How to Talk to Your Cat About Gun Safety by Zachary Auburn



This essential guide for every patriotic cat parent breaks down how to discuss important feline issues including not only firearms, but also abstinence, drugs, and Satanism.

Cats of Japan: By Masters of The Woodblock Print by Joycelyn Bouquillard

This accordion-style art book presents a beautiful array of lavish, colored prints devoted to everyone’s favorite animal: the cat.

The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa

This charming novel features a shy high school student who inherits a bookstore that just happens to have a talking cat on the premises who recruits him for a noble quest: saving abused and neglected books.

