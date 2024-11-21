Macy’s SF SPCA Holiday Windows 2024

Always a favorite with San Francisco Bay Times readers and contributors is the annual Holiday Windows display at Macy’s Union Square presented in partnership with the San Francisco SPCA. Launching on Friday, November 22, the windows will present a special theme and many furry friends who are ready to go home with you.

This year’s Holiday Windows, the 38th such display, will be open for viewing through Tuesday, December 31, Wednesday–Sunday, noon to 6 pm. Macy’s will be closed on November 28 and December 25.

Beyond 2024, the fate of Macy’s flagship store in San Francisco remains uncertain following the announcement earlier this year that the retail giant is looking to sell the property. It is then all the more important to support this treasured annual fundraiser and holiday adoption drive, helping the dogs, cats, bunnies, and more find their forever homes.

Published on November 21, 2024