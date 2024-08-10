My Favorite French Restaurants in the Bay Area

By Liam Mayclem–

From bistros to brasseries, cafés to creperies, the Bay Area has them all, giving foodies their desired French culinary fix.

I lived in France for just under a year in my late teens, and from that first Beef Bourguignon I was hooked on the rich, saucy, yummy foods of France.

Many of my best friends happen to be French chefs, so this is a particularly hard list to pare down. Yet under the influence of a glass of white Burgundy, I whittled it down to fifteen. (The original list included Cafe Jacqueline on Grant Avenue, but that landmark restaurant is reported as being permanently closed now.)

Liam Mayclem with Chef Roland Passot at Left Bank in Larkspur

Photos Courtesy of Liam Mayclem

Here in the Bay Area, we have an embarrassment of French culinary riches to enjoy. I hope you can visit these and other local French restaurants and small businesses.

Atelier Crenn

3127 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

https://www.ateliercrenn.com

Bistrot Jeanty

6510 Washington Street, Yountville

https://bistrojeanty.com

Café de la Presse

352 Grant Street, San Francisco

https://www.cafedelapresse.com

Catch French Bistro

2362 Market Street, San Francisco

https://catchfrenchbistro.com/

Chapeau!

126 Clement Street, San Francisco

https://www.chapeausf.com

French Laundry

6640 Washington Street, Yountville

https://www.thomaskeller.com/tfl

L’Ardoise Bistro

151 Noe Street, San Francisco

https://www.ardoisesf.com

La Société Bar & Café

50 Third Street, San Francisco

https://www.lasocietecafe.com/

La Toque

1314 McKinstry Street, Napa

https://latoque.com/

Le Central

453 Bush Street, San Francisco

https://www.lecentralbistro.com

RÉVE Bistro

960 Morago Road, Lafayette

http://revebistro.com

ONE65

165 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco

https://www.one65sf.com

Perle Wine Bar & Restaurant

2058 Mountain Boulevard, Oakland

https://www.perlewinebar.com

Petit Crenn

609 Hayes Street, San Francisco

http://www.petitcrenn.com

Chef Dominique Crenn with Liam Mayclem at Petit Crenn in San Francisco

Petite Left Bank

1696 Tiburon Boulevard, Tiburon

https://www.petiteleftbanktiburon.com

Bon appétit, mon chéries!

Liam Mayclem is an Emmy Award-winning radio and television personality and a talented auctioneer at major fundraisers. He is regularly featured on KPIX as well as KCBS, where he is the popular Foodie Chap. Born in London, Mayclem is now at home in the Bay Area. For more information: https://www.bookliam.com/

Liam’s LGBTQI List

Published on August 8, 2024