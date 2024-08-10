My Favorite French Restaurants in the Bay Area

By Liam Mayclem–
From bistros to brasseries, cafés to creperies, the Bay Area has them all, giving foodies their desired French culinary fix.
I lived in France for just under a year in my late teens, and from that first Beef Bourguignon I was hooked on the rich, saucy, yummy foods of France.
Many of my best friends happen to be French chefs, so this is a particularly hard list to pare down. Yet under the influence of a glass of white Burgundy, I whittled it down to fifteen. (The original list included Cafe Jacqueline on Grant Avenue, but that landmark restaurant is reported as being permanently closed now.)
Here in the Bay Area, we have an embarrassment of French culinary riches to enjoy. I hope you can visit these and other local French restaurants and small businesses.
Atelier Crenn
3127 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
https://www.ateliercrenn.com
Bistrot Jeanty
6510 Washington Street, Yountville
https://bistrojeanty.com
Café de la Presse
352 Grant Street, San Francisco
https://www.cafedelapresse.com
Catch French Bistro
2362 Market Street, San Francisco
https://catchfrenchbistro.com/
Chapeau!
126 Clement Street, San Francisco
https://www.chapeausf.com
French Laundry
6640 Washington Street, Yountville
https://www.thomaskeller.com/tfl
L’Ardoise Bistro
151 Noe Street, San Francisco
https://www.ardoisesf.com
La Société Bar & Café
50 Third Street, San Francisco
https://www.lasocietecafe.com/
La Toque
1314 McKinstry Street, Napa
https://latoque.com/
Le Central
453 Bush Street, San Francisco
https://www.lecentralbistro.com
RÉVE Bistro
960 Morago Road, Lafayette
http://revebistro.com
ONE65
165 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco
https://www.one65sf.com
Perle Wine Bar & Restaurant
2058 Mountain Boulevard, Oakland
https://www.perlewinebar.com
Petit Crenn
609 Hayes Street, San Francisco
http://www.petitcrenn.com
Petite Left Bank
1696 Tiburon Boulevard, Tiburon
https://www.petiteleftbanktiburon.com
Bon appétit, mon chéries!
Liam Mayclem is an Emmy Award-winning radio and television personality and a talented auctioneer at major fundraisers. He is regularly featured on KPIX as well as KCBS, where he is the popular Foodie Chap. Born in London, Mayclem is now at home in the Bay Area. For more information: https://www.bookliam.com/
