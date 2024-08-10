My Favorite French Restaurants in the Bay Area

Recent Comments

    By Liam Mayclem–

    From bistros to brasseries, cafés to creperies, the Bay Area has them all, giving foodies their desired French culinary fix.

    I lived in France for just under a year in my late teens, and from that first Beef Bourguignon I was hooked on the rich, saucy, yummy foods of France.
    Many of my best friends happen to be French chefs, so this is a particularly hard list to pare down. Yet under the influence of a glass of white Burgundy, I whittled it down to fifteen. (The original list included Cafe Jacqueline on Grant Avenue, but that landmark restaurant is reported as being permanently closed now.)

    Liam Mayclem with Chef Roland Passot at Left Bank in Larkspur
    Photos Courtesy of Liam Mayclem

    Here in the Bay Area, we have an embarrassment of French culinary riches to enjoy. I hope you can visit these and other local French restaurants and small businesses.

    Atelier Crenn
    3127 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
    https://www.ateliercrenn.com

    Bistrot Jeanty
    6510 Washington Street, Yountville
    https://bistrojeanty.com

    Café de la Presse
    352 Grant Street, San Francisco
    https://www.cafedelapresse.com

    Catch French Bistro
    2362 Market Street, San Francisco
    https://catchfrenchbistro.com/

    Chapeau!
    126 Clement Street, San Francisco
    https://www.chapeausf.com

    French Laundry
    6640 Washington Street, Yountville
    https://www.thomaskeller.com/tfl

    L’Ardoise Bistro
    151 Noe Street, San Francisco
    https://www.ardoisesf.com

    La Société Bar & Café
    50 Third Street, San Francisco
    https://www.lasocietecafe.com/

    La Toque
    1314 McKinstry Street, Napa
    https://latoque.com/

    Le Central
    453 Bush Street, San Francisco
    https://www.lecentralbistro.com

    RÉVE Bistro
    960 Morago Road, Lafayette
    http://revebistro.com

    ONE65
    165 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco
    https://www.one65sf.com

    Perle Wine Bar & Restaurant 
    2058 Mountain Boulevard, Oakland
    https://www.perlewinebar.com

    Petit Crenn
    609 Hayes Street, San Francisco
    http://www.petitcrenn.com

    Chef Dominique Crenn with Liam Mayclem at Petit Crenn in San Francisco

    Petite Left Bank
    1696 Tiburon Boulevard, Tiburon
    https://www.petiteleftbanktiburon.com

    Bon appétit, mon chéries!

    Liam Mayclem is an Emmy Award-winning radio and television personality and a talented auctioneer at major fundraisers. He is regularly featured on KPIX as well as KCBS, where he is the popular Foodie Chap. Born in London, Mayclem is now at home in the Bay Area. For more information: https://www.bookliam.com/

    Liam’s LGBTQI List
    Published on August 8, 2024