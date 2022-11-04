NCLR’s Dinner and Party Return in Person for First Time Since 2019

After 3 long years, NCLR welcomes friends and family back to the organization’s San Francisco gala to celebrate victories and share how NCLR continues its forward momentum

Renewed.

For the First time since 2019, the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) is bringing back the Champions for Justice Dinner + Party—in person!

On Friday, November 11, 2022, friends and supporters of NCLR will gather for an evening of inspiration, activism, and community.

The dinner is followed by NCLR’s signature party—affectionately nicknamed “Lesbian Prom”—including DJs, dancing, cocktails, mocktails, food, games, entertainment, and more. The NCLR party is a magical and much-needed departure from the real and mounting hard work of fighting for LGBTQ+ justice every day. This event brings joy, and we deserve some joy!

Historic.

For the first time since being named Executive Director, Imani Rupert-Gordon will get the chance to encourage and inspire hope at NCLR’s gala. After 22 years of leadership under the incredible Kate Kendell, Imani will lay out how the LGBTQ movement moves forward during a time of unrelenting attacks against our community and our families.

Imani’s leadership on LGBTQ justice and its intersection with economic, gender, racial, and disability justice is changing the scope and trajectory of our movement and her first in-person speech at an in-person NCLR gala will share, among other things, what NCLR has been doing to protect youth from the harmful practice of “conversion therapy” as well as anti-LGBTQ legislation in states like Alabama and Utah.

Imani will be joined on stage by NCLR staff and clients who have been at the frontlines of the fight for justice and equity for the entire LGBTQ community and our families.

Entertainment and Inspiration.

With the incredible standup comic, actor, writer, and podcaster Cameron Esposito as host, NCLR will present its Justice, Courage, and Voice + Visibility Awards to incredible leaders who have worked tirelessly for LGBTQ+ justice + equity.

This year NCLR will be honoring Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids with the Justice Award. When she was sworn into the 116th Congress, Rep. Davids became one of the first two Native American women to serve in Congress, as well as the first openly LGBTQ Native American elected to Congress and the first openly lesbian to represent Kansas in Congress.

The Voice & Visibility Awards this year will be presented to Abbi Jacobson and Gina Chávez. Jacobson wrote and executive produced the new Amazon series, A League of Their Own—a more queer-inclusive retelling of the 1992 movie of the same name that is a fiction account of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Chávez is a wife, philanthropist, and an award-winning independent musician who was nominated for a 2020 Latin Grammy for Best Pop/Rock Album. She is also a cultural ambassador with the U.S. State Department and runs Niñas Arriba, a college fund she co-founded with her wife for young women in El Salvador.

The 2022 Courage Awards will honor Drs. Morissa Ladinsky and Hussein Abdul-Latif (Alabama) and Cameron Wright. Dr. Ladinsky co-leads the Youth Multidisciplinary Gender Team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham while Dr. Abdul-Latif is a pediatric endocrinologist in Birmingham, Alabama. Both doctors have been providing medically-necessary care for transgender youth in the South and have been at the forefront fighting against a bill in Alabama that would criminalize that care and charge parents and doctors with a felony for providing the care that these youth need to survive and thrive as who they are.

Wright is an inspiration and courageous trans youth who was welcome to the White House earlier this year by Vice President Kamala Harris to mark the Transgender Day of Visibility with other trans youth.

The Details.



Friday, November 11, 2022

Champions for Justice DinnerMarriott Marquis Hotel – San Francisco, CA

5:30–9 pm

Champions for Justice PartyMetreon Cityview – San Francisco

Friday, November 11, 2022, 8:30 pm–12:00 am

To buy a party ticket, go to http://www.nclrights.org/CFJ2022

Published on November 3, 2022