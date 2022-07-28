New State Budget Includes Tax Rebates to Fight Inflation

By Assemblymember Phil Ting–
I know many of you are hurting because the dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to these days. From gasoline to groceries, global inflation is taking a toll on the cost of living.
As Assembly Budget Chair, I’m proud to announce some relief is on the way to most Californians—thanks to the state budget just enacted, which includes about $9.5 billion in tax rebates. The Franchise Tax Board is expected to begin sending out payments in October based on your 2020 tax returns. Estimate your rebate at this website: https://tinyurl.com/yhfu23rp
For incomes of less than $75,000, individuals would receive $350, while couples making less than $150,000 would get $700. Having at least one dependent would add another $350, bringing the maximum rebate to $1,050. The rebates get smaller, as earnings reach higher tax brackets.
For those on Supplemental Security Income/State Supplementary Payment (SSI/SSP), many will see their previously-approved grant increases take effect next year, instead of 2024. For individuals, their grants will be about $39 more per month, while couples will see an additional $100 per month.
California’s historic budget also makes significant investments that prepare our state well for the future:
I am also happy to report that the state budget includes $5.5 million for the LGBTQ Museum in San Francisco. It’s important to preserve history and amplify voices in our continued fight for equality.
In addition, I’ve joined my legislative colleagues in advocating for additional federal and state funding as soon as possible to ramp up our response to the monkeypox outbreak with more vaccines, testing, treatment, and education.
I’m proud of this budget, which also has more than $37 billion in reserves to help us through a possible economic downtown. I can’t wait to see the impact of our investments.
Phil Ting represents the 19th Assembly District, which includes the Westside of San Francisco and portions of South San Francisco along with the communities of Broadmoor, Colma, and Daly City.
Published on July 28, 2022
