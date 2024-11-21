Not Your Traditional Nutcracker: Dance Along and Solve the Big Mystery!

By Brian Trimboli–

This year the San Francisco Pride Band is once again kicking off the holiday season with the Dance-Along Nutcracker®. The Dance-Along Nutcracker is an only-in-San Francisco tradition: part comedy musical, part dance-it-yourself ballet, and part symphonic concert.

Established in 1985, the Dance-Along Nutcracker each year blends Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet music with a unique theme to create a clever original musical production. In this year’s show, the theme is a mischievous blend of detective meets spy. In Mission: Nutcracker, junior detective Clara and spy-in-training Fritz have to put their heads together and find the missing nutcracker. Attendees can expect to hear music from James Bond, The Pink Panther, and other spy thrillers and mystery classics.

Audience participation is a hallmark of the Dance-Along Nutcracker, which means that audience members will track down clues, investigate suspects, and dodge spy traps right alongside the cast. A beloved tradition at the Dance-Along is that, whenever the “Dance-Along” signs light up, the audience is invited to get up out of their seats and dance along too. Dancing is not required, but it is a whole lot of fun—no previous ballet experience (or serious dance skills) is necessary!

The show takes the plot of The Nutcracker as loose inspiration, otherwise running wild with the theme to create a completely unique, brand-new show each year. Past year’s themes have included The Nightmare Before Christmas (The Nutmare Before Christmas), pirates (Nutcrackers of the Caribbean), and superheroes (The Fantastic Adventures of Captain Nutcracker).

The show is written by members of the Band, which ensures that it stays true to the Band’s values of creating a community where music, education, and visibility converge to promote understanding and inclusivity. The plot of the Dance-Along Nutcracker always touches on themes of acceptance and community-building, and, of course, holiday cheer.

“We are always on the lookout for themes that will delight children and adults alike,” said Brandon Moss, the Band’s Director of Production and one of the members of this year’s creative team. “This year’s show features popular tunes from the Pink Panther, James Bond, and The Incredibles as friendly entry points for younger audiences who may be attending their first live music performance as well as familiar cultural touchstones for older audiences.”

“The Dance-Along Nutcracker is something that so many people, both members of the community and members of the Band itself, look forward to every year,” said Pete Nowlen, Artistic Director of the Band. Nowlen is the Band’s longest-running Artistic Director, and has been leading the Dance-Along Nutcracker for over a decade. “There really is nothing quite like this show. It’s a big production put on with so much enthusiasm, and you can

really feel that when you hear the Band play, watch the actors play their part, and, of course, dance along in the audience.”

Alongside Nowlen, Cast Director Allen Sawyer is leading this year’s troupe of performers. Sawyer, who also works at the San Francisco Opera House, is directing local talents Alix Leslee Feinsod Guerrero, Gayle Why, Zelda Koznofski, Cameron Eng, and Marilynn Fowler. The cast brings together Bay Area performers who have deep experience as actors, musicians, and performers and have previously starred in musicals, drag shows, films, and more.

San Francisco Pride Band was founded in 1978 by Jon Sims at the height of Anita Bryant’s anti-gay crusade. Earlier this year, the San Francisco Pride Band changed its name from the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band. The name was changed to emphasize that the Band welcomes all members of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies across the spectrum of sexual orientation and gender identity.

As the first openly gay music organization in the world, San Francisco Pride Band has inspired the formation of lesbian and gay bands, choruses, and performing troupes worldwide. In 2018, in honor of its 40th anniversary, the group was named the Official Band of the City and County of San Francisco by the City’s Supervisors and Mayor London Breed.

The San Francisco Pride Band is proud to have worked with the San Francisco Bay Times and “Betty’s List” for over 25 years running. Since 1997, Betty Sullivan and her associates have been stalwart supporters of this annual show, providing more than $100,000 in media and promotional support.

When: Saturday December 7 (3 pm and 7 pm) and Sunday, December 8 (11 am and 3 pm)

Where: Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Forum (701 Mission Street, San Francisco), walking distance from the Powell Street Muni and BART

stations

Tickets: General admission: $28 for children, students, and seniors; $48 for adults

Find more information and tickets at www.DanceAlongNutcracker.org

Brian Trimboli plays euphonium in the San Francisco Pride Band and serves on the Board of Directors. He is excited about performing in his fifth Dance-Along Nutcracker.

Arts & Entertainment

Published on November 21, 2024