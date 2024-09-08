Oakland Pride 2024 Grand Marshals

The San Francisco Bay Times is honored to have been selected as a Grand Marshal of this year’s Oakland Pride. Here are the other 2024 Oakland Pride Grand Marshals:

Anita Thomas – Thomas is a distinguished community activist and public orator with a remarkable 25-year career dedicated to HIV and mental health services.

Jupiter Peraza – Transgender activist, organizer, DACA recipient, and thought leader on a variety of social justice issues such as trans civil rights and immigrant advocacy, Peraza spearheaded efforts to establish Transgender History Month first in San Francisco and then in the State of California.

Anita Thomas

Jupiter Peraza

The Royal Grand Ducal Council of Alameda & Contra Costa Counties – Since 1998, the Royal Grand Ducal Council of Alameda & Contra Costa Counties has been a hub of social activities and fundraising by and for the queer community.

More information about all of the 2024 Oakland Pride Grand Marshals is at https://bit.ly/3Z7YIrS

Oakland Pride

Published on September 5, 2024