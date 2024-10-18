Recent Comments

    Panel Discussion on the Book When the Band Played On: The Life of Randy Shilts

    PHOTO BY RINK

    The James C. Hormel LGBTQIA Center at the San Francisco Library welcomed guests on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, for a panel discussion on
    the new book When the Band Played On: The Life of Randy Shilts, America’s Trailblazing Gay Journalist. Panelists included author Michael Lee along
    with journalists Leah Garchik and Randy Alfred, who served as sources for the book. (Alfred was the founding news editor of the San Francisco Bay Times.) There was also a hands-on history tour of the Randy Shilts Papers at the center. Some of those materials are online at: https://bit.ly/4h8KUEg

    To read more about the new book on Randy Shilts (1951–1994), go to:
    https://bit.ly/3TSKiIG

    And see the related coverage in the previous issue of the San Francisco Bay
    Times: https://bit.ly/405ejZK

    Published on October 17, 2024