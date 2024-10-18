Panel Discussion on the Book When the Band Played On: The Life of Randy Shilts

The James C. Hormel LGBTQIA Center at the San Francisco Library welcomed guests on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, for a panel discussion on
the new book When the Band Played On: The Life of Randy Shilts, America’s Trailblazing Gay Journalist. Panelists included author Michael Lee along
with journalists Leah Garchik and Randy Alfred, who served as sources for the book. (Alfred was the founding news editor of the San Francisco Bay Times.) There was also a hands-on history tour of the Randy Shilts Papers at the center. Some of those materials are online at: https://bit.ly/4h8KUEg
To read more about the new book on Randy Shilts (1951–1994), go to:
https://bit.ly/3TSKiIG
And see the related coverage in the previous issue of the San Francisco Bay
Times: https://bit.ly/405ejZK
Published on October 17, 2024
Recent Comments