Panel Discussion on the Book When the Band Played On: The Life of Randy Shilts

PHOTO BY RINK

The James C. Hormel LGBTQIA Center at the San Francisco Library welcomed guests on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, for a panel discussion on

the new book When the Band Played On: The Life of Randy Shilts, America’s Trailblazing Gay Journalist. Panelists included author Michael Lee along

with journalists Leah Garchik and Randy Alfred, who served as sources for the book. (Alfred was the founding news editor of the San Francisco Bay Times.) There was also a hands-on history tour of the Randy Shilts Papers at the center. Some of those materials are online at: https://bit.ly/4h8KUEg

PHOTO BY RINK

To read more about the new book on Randy Shilts (1951–1994), go to:

https://bit.ly/3TSKiIG

And see the related coverage in the previous issue of the San Francisco Bay

Times: https://bit.ly/405ejZK

Published on October 17, 2024