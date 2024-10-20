PRC Mighty Real Gala 2024

Photos by Chester Cooley Photography

On Friday, October 4, 2024, PRC’s annual Mighty Real fundraiser brought a night of celebration, compassion, and community to The Pearl, a popular event venue in San Francisco. The theme was “Imagine, Inspire, Act,” and more than $200.000 was raised, thanks to supporters and guests who believe strongly in the importance of PRC’s life-changing programs and services.

Guests for the sold-out event, which began with a rooftop reception, dressed fabulously to reflect their “Mighty Real” selves. Featured speakers included Master of Ceremonies Jon Moscone, Hostess Extraordinaire Donna Sachet, Mayor London Breed, Senator Scott Wiener, and PRC CEO Chuan Teng.

Awardees included Steven Ames Brown, who received the Sylvester Community Pillar Award for his tireless efforts to ensure that Sylvester’s and other artists’ royalties continue benefiting PRC and other nonprofits. Dr. Monica Gandhi was honored with the Vanguard Leadership Award for her pioneering contributions to HIV/AIDS medical advancements and her leadership as the Medical Director of Ward 86, one of the first dedicated HIV clinics in the U.S. The Outstanding Corporate Partnership Award went to Marsh McLennan Agency, which has been a close partner to PRC, working alongside the nonprofit’s People Experience team to provide staff with the best benefits.

The night ended with guests dancing to tunes from DJ Adrian Loving, celebrating an evening of philanthropy and impact. The San Francisco Bay Times extends congratulations to the staff, volunteers, supporters, and friends of PRC on another memorable and successful Mighty Real gala.









Published on October 17, 2024