Pride House at Paris 2024

Rosa Bonheur sur Seine

The organizations Pride House and Fier Play are the primary forces behind Pride House at Paris 2024. Venues like this welcome LGBTIQ+ athletes, fans, and their allies, providing a welcoming place to view the competitions, experience events with others, and to learn about LGBTIQ+ individuals in sports—and, unfortunately, the homophobia that still is rampant in the world of sports.

According to Pride House International, the first Pride House was set up during the 2010 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Vancouver + Whistler. Since then, multiple such Houses have been created at various international sporting events, from the 2014 World Cup to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The movement behind these venues shows no sign of slowing down.

Pride House ribbon-cutting ceremony

PHOTO BY ALEXANDER MARTIN

The home of Pride House during Paris 2024 is Rosa Bonheur sur Seine, Port des Invalides. The venue is a tavern on an all-glass péniche barge moored on the banks of the Seine and offers a unique spot for watching Paris at night.

An opening event for Pride House in Paris was held on Tuesday, July 30, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Among the officials leading the ceremony was Jérémy Goupille, Co-President of Fier Play. He said, in part, that “nobody should hide who they are.”

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra spoke at the ceremony as well, noting that the Pride House “is helping to change the narrative regarding minority communities.”

A packed concert starring polysexual artist Christopher Madrolle took place at Pride House on August 3, and many out sports stars from around the globe, such as Olympic skater Brian Boitano, have visited there over the past few days. The festivities will not end after Paris 2024, as the organizers will be hosting pop-ups at various venues across the city through September 8.

Published on August 8, 2024