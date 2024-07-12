Reflections on Pride 2024 in San Francisco

The members of the official Dykes on Bikes contingent gathered on the SF Pride Parade route on Sunday, June 30.

Photo by Brooke Oliver

By Kate Brown Ph.D–

As 2024’s Pride activities conclude, I reflect on the wonderful celebration of inclusivity, solidarity, and support for the LGBTQ+ community that is such an integral part of San Francisco’s cultural fabric.

Pride week for the San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® began Sunday the 23rd with the People’s March, an event creating a space that harkens back to Pride’s origin in activism and protest. We were invited by organizers Alex U. Inn and Juanita MORE! to create the safety perimeter and block vehicle traffic at street intersections, eliminating the need for police presence, which can be problematic for many members of our community.

Importantly, our BIPOC and POC riders participated in the march itself, consistent with the march’s theme of centering the voices of Black, Brown, and Indigenous people.

Thursday evening, at the always fabulous Divas & Drinks party, San Francisco Dykes on Bikes presented the Rainbow Torch to SF Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford and President Nguyen Pham. Our Torch-bearing responsibilities didn’t end there! The next night, Dykes on Bikes transported the Rainbow Torch through downtown San Francisco to Harry Bridges Plaza in front of the Ferry Building where Illuminate the Arts hosted a free event as part of the grand-lighting ceremony for the world’s largest rainbow Pride flag. Recognizing the 20th anniversary of same-sex marriage, this year’s laser Pride flag comprised 20 laser space cannons, creating a rainbow 4.1 miles long that filled the length of Market Street from the Ferry Building to Twin Peaks.

DJ Rockaway was the designated tune spinner on Saturday, June 29, for the

annual Dykes on Bikes Pride Party held this year at The Academy.

Photo by Tina Silano

Saturday we turned our attention to two things that we love: throwing a party and raising donations! Our annual fundraising party took place at The Academy SF on Market Street, a generous gift of space and resources provided to the Dykes on Bikes by The Academy. DJ Rockaway donated their time, making sure our event had amazing sound and vibes. We are grateful to the many local businesses that supported San Francisco Dykes on Bikes’ fundraising efforts through donations of merchandise for our silent auction: Almanac Brewery, BMW Motorcycles of San Francisco, Chrome Industries, Cycle Gear, Dora Dome Law, Emily Doskow attorney and mediator, Gott’s Roadside, PGA Tour Superstore, Rize Up Bakery, the San Francisco Giants, Skin on Skins Leathers, and Table Wine.

Adding to the excitement of the party was a $1000 matching grant from the Masto Foundation for financial donations we received that day. We tracked the donations on a thermometer in the shape of a windy road, and as we were almost at our fundraising goal, received another $250 matching donation! Needless to say, the energy of the party was through the roof; people were incredibly generous in helping us exceed our fundraising goals. It was a wonderful way to close out the day, having also received a significant financial donation from Code Tenderloin earlier in the week.

The generous financial donations from institutions, individuals, and families will help us cover our ongoing operational expenses, contribute to long term projects such as our Archives work, and, of course, support our own philanthropic endeavors in the LGBTQ+ and women’s motorcycle communities. A big thank you to everyone who supported us financially over the course of the weekend!

President of San Francisco Dykes on Bikes

Women’s Motorcycle Contingent

Photo by Rink

Sunday morning, Dykes on Bikes Patch Holders, prospects, and participants were on Market Street at 6:30 am, ready to start. Whereas 2023’s Parade Sunday morning was cold and drizzly at times, this Parade Sunday’s weather was gorgeous. Our team of 20+ volunteers arrived at 7 and by 8 am we were welcoming several hundred riders. At 10:30, our engines roared to life, bringing the thunder down Market Street in a visible and audible reminder to the world that being a Dyke on a Bike is a statement of dignity and Queer Pride.

I would like to take a moment and thank our Board of Directors, Dykes on Bikes Prospects, and our Participants for their dedication and volunteerism. We begin organizing for San Francisco Pride in the early spring and they sustain their energy across months of meetings, multiple visits to our U-Haul storage unit, trips around the city to ensure No Parking Signs are up or scouting out where we can stage for various events, and more.

I have great gratitude to Dykes on Bikes Patch Holders, our Prospects, our Friends, Allies, and the institutions and small businesses of San Francisco that support our efforts. Thank you to each of you for your support and helping Dykes on Bikes realize another fantastic trip down Market Street for SF Pride!

Kate Brown, Ph.D., is the President of San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® Women’s Motorcycle Contingent. https://www.dykesonbikes.org/

Dykes on Bikes®: Tales from Two Wheels

Published on July 11, 2024