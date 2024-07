San Francisco Bay Times 2024 Pride Parade Contingent

Here are some scenes from the 2024 San Francisco Bay Times Pride Parade contingent:

The San Francisco Bay Times 2024 Pride Parade contingent turns the corner onto Market Street, entering the parade. Marriage equality activists Stuart Gaffney and John Lewis were featured in the yellow Jeep holding the Rainbow Torch. The couple were among the first to wed during the Winter of Love and helped make same-sex marriage legal nationwide.

San Francisco Bay Times longtime lead photographer Rink is seen at work on Market Street during the 2024 SF Pride Parade.

In this video short, you can see the Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks in the distance.