San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus to Present World Premiere of Song Based on the Words of Cleve Jones

By Dr. Tim Seelig–

How do you honor an LGBTQ+ hero who has had books and articles written about him, movies and documentaries made about his life, and more plaques and awards than he could ever fit on his walls or shelves? Two things answer that question. First, a huge 70th birthday extravaganza benefiting three amazing organizations, two of which he founded. Second, a world premiere song based on his words performed by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC). Yowza!

There is no way to measure the impact Cleve has had on our world. His words have inspired and motivated countless thousands into action. His political acumen and verbal eloquence have once again created that impetus to do and be better. It’s high time a song was based on his words.

Singer/songwriter Holly Near joined Artistic Director/Conductor Dr. Tim Seelig and members of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus for a performance of her historic song, “Singing for Our Lives,” at Davies Symphony Hall on March 29, 2018.

The story began December 16, 2023, when Cleve spoke at a holiday performance by SFGMC at the Greene Music Center in Sonoma. Speaking is nothing new to Cleve, of course, but he remembers this one as out of the ordinary. He was with the chorus, in a spectacular venue and benefiting a cause to which he has given his life: AIDS.

His speech included a powerful phrase: “If you take it for granted, they’ll take it away.” Amen up in there! It deeply affected singing member Joseph Shapiro. He thought it should be a song. The rest of this article is about how musical sausage is made. Commissioning a new piece of music can take years. That was not OK with Joseph, and besides, Cleve’s birthday was around the corner. He got to work.

• That night, he asked Cleve if he could turn that phrase into a song. Cleve said “yes.”

• He and his daughter completed the lyrics in only two weeks. Cleve loved them.

• SFGMC Artistic Director Jake Stensburg gave his blessing to proceed “full speed ahead.”

• He contacted me to help guide him through the process. I was thrilled. I’ve commissioned scores of scores. See what I did there?

• Later in February, he sent the lyrics to Holly Near. She was so inspired, she sent back a recording of her singing the song one week later.

• In March, he sent the work to arranger J. David Moore to turn it into a choral piece.

• By the end of May, it was ready to be sung.

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus member Joseph Shapiro

and his daughter Amy

People, this is a land speed record. More about each of the ingredients in the sausage.

In addition to singing in SFGMC, Joseph is the Director of Administration for a New York-based international law firm that has always been on the forefront of fighting for civil rights. Writing is his passion. He was named an “Emerging LGBTQ Author” by the Lambda Literary Foundation. He got his MFA in Creative Writing and has completed his memoire.

Amy is an award-winning lyricist graduate of the BMI Musical Theater Workshop in NYC. She was also the second-ever female performing member of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus. She and her dad have worked on several writing projects together.

Once the lyrics were done, Joseph and I discussed a wide array of composers. Holly was always at the top of the list, considering her 46+ year relationship with Cleve and her incredible 50+ years of musical activism. She has composed some of our most iconic anthems such as “Singing for our Lives.” Joseph shared, “I first met Holly when she performed with the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus in 1998. Years later, while singing with the Madison Chamber Choir, I arranged for the group to sing “The Great Peace March” with Holly in concert. I love her music.”

Holly worked with her musical collaborator, Jan Martinelli, to create the song. Cleve is a self-described fanatic of women’s music throughout the 1970s and beyond. When he first heard Holly singing the new song on a simple recording, the sound and style immediately took him back to those days. Full circle.

J. David Moore was an obvious choice for the arranger. David said, “’Don’t Take It for Granted’ is the 12th Holly Near song I’ve arranged since the early 1990s. The message, the words, and the song were full of strength before I touched it. I doubled the refrain, emphasized the call for action to balance the warning message, and brought back the phrase ‘love is what overcomes fear’ to remember the fuel that powers the struggle.”

Cleve Jones joined members of the San Francisco Gay

Men’s Chorus on stage at the chorus’ Holiday Gala

performed on December 16, 2023, at Greene Music

Center, Sonoma.

When the arrangement was finished, Holly wrote: “Cleve held a seed in his open hand. Joseph planted the seed with love and expectation. Jan and I watered it so it might become a flower and then David turned it into a wild and wonderful garden so that the singers might celebrate spring. How lovely. I’m honored and happy to have been part of this flowering.”

The final puzzle piece fell into place when Jake agreed to have members of the SFGMC perform the piece at Cleve’s huge 70th birthday celebration on October 11, 2024. The evening benefits The Cleve Jones Community Fund. It is a partnership among three organizations, two of which Cleve helped found: the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt and the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. Horizons is the third partner organization. For tickets and more information about the event: https://bit.ly/4dqyzrN

Joseph said, “It’s my hope and aspiration that this song will be published and LGBTQ+ choruses around the country will be delivering the message of this civil rights anthem in the years to come. I can’t think of a better use of my time, energy, and resources than protecting the future of our community.”

Now, a few words from one of the workers at the sausage factory. This process has been incredible. Everyone involved has given their lives to changing the world through activism and art. We are all grateful to Joseph for his vision and generosity. His dream is coming true as Hal Leonard Corporation, the world’s largest sheet music distributer, has agreed to publish “Don’t Take It for Granted”! I am honored that it will be included in my choral series.

We are facing a dangerous time when we can take absolutely nothing for granted. We’ve done that too many times before. May this music help remind and inspire us never to do it again.

Dr. Tim Seelig is the Conductor Laureate of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. http://www.timseelig.com/

TLC: Tears, Laughs and Conversation

Published on October 3, 2024