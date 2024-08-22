San Francisco’s Best Bloody Mary

By David Landis, The Gay Gourmet–

I’ve often thought that brunch is synonymous with the archetypal gay Sunday. After a weekend of carousing, dancing, and gathering with our LBGTQ+ friends on Friday and Saturday evenings, Sunday is the day of rest. That might mean attending your favorite religious outpost. For many of us, however, it means reconstituting while eating. And that means gathering Sunday morning over the proverbial, convivial, and boozy brunch.

In the olden days of the 1980s, that could have been sitting on the terrace at Fanny’s in the Castro, a glass of wine in hand, while devouring their luscious biscuits; or perhaps having a Ramos Fizz at the P.S. on Polk Street. But nothing quite defines brunch as sipping a potent Bloody Mary. After all, it’s got juice, right? So, it must be healthy!

Today, the search for the best Bloody Mary in San Francisco is a challenging one. There are many in this town that are deserving of praise, including the ones at: Balboa Café in the Marina, Starbelly in the Castro, Scoma’s at the Wharf, Original Joe’s in North Beach, and Tadich Grill in the Financial District.

But there’s one that stands head and shoulders above the rest. It’s the version at Che Fico, the popular Italian eatery on Divisadero Street that just recently opened for brunch. The Gay Gourmet set out to try the new brunch offerings, and I was blown away with Bar Director Keenan Davis’ innovative take on this brunch classic. He calls it a “Bomba Mary,” since a key ingredient is chili bomba (a hot pepper paste made from Calabrian chiles). It’s got just the right amount of heat, tang, punch—and booze!

Lucky for you, The Gay Gourmet was able to convince him to share the recipe with my loyal readers. It’s a doozy of a concoction, but well worth the effort. In short, it’s the best Bloody Mary in San Francisco.

‘Bomba Mary’ Recipe from Che Fico

(Created by Bar Director Keenan Davis)

This is Che Fico’s signature Bloody Mary with its own chili bomba sauce. From Keenan Davis, the Bar Director: “It’s a little spicy, tangy, and umami. A classic Bloody Mary with an Italian spin.”

Glassware: Collins glass

Single batch:

5 ounces Bloody Mary mix (see recipe)

2 ounces Mulholland vodka

Single cocktail execution:

Pour 5 ounces Bloody Mary mix and 2 ounces Mulholland vodka directly into a Collins glass. Add ice and top with giardiniera and other pickled garnishes.

Bloody Mary Mix (Makes 10 servings)

Add into a blender:



1 1/4 cups canned tomatoes in their juices (San Marzano preferred)

2/3 cups tomato juice

1/8 tsp Chili Bomba

1/2 cup lime juice

1/4 cup preserved lemon pulp (or 3 2/3 tbsp lemon juice)

2 1/3 tbsp garlic cloves

1 3/4 tsp onion powder

2/3 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

3 1/4 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 1/2 tsp pickling liquid (du jour)

2 1/2 tsp horseradish

1 1/4 tbsp tomato paste

Start to blend on low and ramp up to high. Blend until no tomato chunks are visible.

Bits and Bites

We were lamenting the closure of the groundbreaking transgender cabaret and dinner club AsiaSF earlier this year. But all is not lost! Several of the expat Ladies of AsiaSF have started a new enterprise in the Marina called The Dolls SF. It’s in an unlikely location at the straight, Westwood country music bar on Lombard in the Marina. You enter upstairs through the country bar, and descend into a sophisticated, chic nightclub reminiscent of the old AsiaSF. Mood lighting and the words “Let’s Play” in neon set the stage for what’s to come, with tables positioned on two levels. The transgender artists perform up and down the bar, as well as throughout the club. It’s a dinner and show combination for a reasonable $79 (general admission tickets are $25 without food).

There’s also a full bar, with fun cocktails like the “Panty Dropper.” The expected bar-type food (burgers, fried pickles, a decent salad, tacos) is tasty nonetheless. Quick-witted Karmina Kisses is your affable hostess. But Jasmine, in a full length indigo blue gown, steals the show with her rendition of “This Is Me,” after which there’s not a dry eye in the house. Especially now, let’s all support our local transgender folks. The Dolls SF appear sporadically on Fridays and Saturdays, and will be taking the month of September off, so check with Westwood or follow @thedolls.sf on Instagram to find out their next gig.

Che Fico: https://www.chefico.com/

The Dolls SF: https://bit.ly/4dKeflR

David Landis, aka “The Gay Gourmet,” is a foodie, a freelance writer, and a retired PR maven. Follow him on Instagram @GayGourmetSF or email him at: davidlandissf@gmail.com Or visit him online at: www.gaygourmetsf.com

The Gay Gourmet

Published on August 22, 2024