SF Pride Band and CHEER SF Join Forces for Performance

The San Francisco Pride Band and CHEER SF joined forces on the night of July 26, 2024, for a performance of “Dance the Night.” The performance, highlighting the dance moves of Pride Band Artistic Director Mike Wong, took place at “Beacon of Love for San Francisco Pride,” celebrating the leadership of SF Pride (Suzanne Ford and Nguyen Pham) as part of the Divas & Drinks at The Academy SF event series.

Mike Wong of the SF Pride Band performing on July 26, 2024, at Divas & Drinks @ The Academy with CHEER SF. Credit: Mike Kirschner

Mike Wong, Artistic Director of the SF Pride Band, performing with CHEER SF on July 26, 2024, at Divas & Drinks @ The Academy. Credit: Mike Kirschner

The San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy SF will be presenting the next Divas & Drinks on August 30, 2024.