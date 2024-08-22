SFPD Mission Station Night Out

Photos courtesy of Lt. Christina Serrano



As part of the National Night Out, each year on the first Tuesday night in August, local police stations host block parties that feature music, cookouts, contests, youth events, and visits with emergency personnel. San Francisco Bay Times team members have enjoyed attending the Night Out activities hosted by the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Mission Station. The station’s district includes the Castro and adjacent neighborhoods.

Lt. Christina Serrano and volunteer make-up artist Landes

We caught up with Mission Station’s Lt. Christina Serrano of Mission Station: “National Night Out is a yearly event which provides an opportunity for police officers to build and strengthen positive relationships with the community. Mission Police Station held our event at Mission Playground this year. It was an honor to have Mayor London Breed with us. There was a great turnout from both the Police Department and the local community.”

“We had various police vehicles for the kids to climb into and check out,” she added. “We had a DJ, a face painter, sports, games, raffle giveaways, food, and more. Mission Station Officers got a chance to play games with the kids and engage in conversations with the adults. I really look forward to this event each year. It’s a lot of fun.”

Our thanks to Lt. Serrano and her colleagues for providing photos, keeping us informed, and for their attention to our community and services as first responders.

Volunteer make-up artist Landes, a local community member

Lt. Manuel Bonilla (left) wtih Officer Bernard Rabsatt

who was spinning tunes as the DJ

Mayor London Breed with community members and officers from MIssion Station

SFPD vehicle mainteence officer Joe led youth playing soccer

Lt. Christina Serrano and Lt. Manuel Bonilla with community volunteer Roger who wore a Juggernaut costume

Published on August 22, 2024